GCW “Homecoming Part One” results (8/23): Vetter’s review of surprise appearances, Effy vs. KJ Orso for the GCW Championship, YDNP vs. Arez and Gringo Loco for the GCW Tag Titles, Matt Cardona vs. Shotzi Blackheart

GCW “Homecoming Part One”

Streamed on TrillerTV+

August 23, 2025, in Atlantic City, New Jersey, at The Showboat

This is the large bus barn in this building so it has a high ceiling, and the crowd was maybe 500-600. Lighting is good. Emil Jay and another man provided commentary.

* A GCW video package aired some huge highlights in GCW history, from Matt Cardona’s debut, Jeff Jarrett, Chris Jericho, and Jon Moxley appearing, and a whole bunch of scary, violent death matches. A really well-done video that I certainly hope they put on YouTube, because a lot of effort was put into putting that together.

1. Matt Cardona vs. Shotzi Blackheart for the Garage Beer Championship. Now, Shotzi has been on two GCW shows early in the card (one in Dallas, one in New York) where she then appeared at a nearby HOG show. Is that happening again tonight? Cardona came out first and he arrived in a DeLorean and wore a Marty McFly-style orange vest! We’re going Back to the Future! (A quick Google search says that one of these 1981-era DeLorean’s still have a value of about $52,000.) Shotzi arrived in her tank.

We got the bell, and Cardona threw a chair at her, striking her in the head, and he immediately took control. No commentary yet. She hit a rolling somersault off the apron to the floor on him. He hit a chairshot to her back on the floor at 1:30. The commentary track finally came in. She dove through the ropes, barreling into him as he was on a chair pyramid structure. Shotzi pulled out some lime-colored light tubes. They got into the ring, and he sprayed beer in her eyes at 4:00 and cracked a light tube over her back. Shotzi had a trickle of blood on her forehead, and Matt bodyslammed her onto the light tube debris. A Marty McFly lookalike handed Matt a barbed-wire-covered Hoverboard, and he struck Shotzi with it at 6:00.

Matt got another beer, poured some in her mouth, then kicked her in the face for a nearfall. Cardona pulled out a door that had the Garage Beer logo carved into it! He slid that and some chairs into the ring and he set up a board bridge. She hit a Sliced Bread out of the corner, dropping Matt through the board bridge for a nearfall at 9:30. Mance Warner jumped in the ring and cracked a chair over her back! He hit a running knee on her. Jimmy Lloyd (who has been absent for months!) ran into the ring and brawled with Mance. Those two brawled to the back. Shotzi hit a Spinebuster for a nearfall at 11:00.

Nick Gage’s music played! However, Tommy Invincible came out instead, dressed as Gage, and he got in the ring. Tommy hit a stunner on Shotzi, then he hugged Cardona. Matt stomped on her. More music played! Out of the back came the real Nick Gage!!! The crowd went nuts to see Gage back. (I think it’s been about one year even!) “This is unbelievable!” Emil shouted. “He’s home!” Lauderdale said. Nick got in the ring and hit a spinebuster on Tommy Invincible, then a DDT on Cardona. Gage hit a running knee on Cardona in a corner. Gage broke the lime-colored light tubes over Cardona’s head. Gage pulled out a pizza cutter and dropped to one knee (as if he was about to propose!), and he handed Shotzi the pizza cutter, which she used across his forehead at 16:30. He was bleeding everywhere!

Gage and Invincible had vanished from the ring. She went under the ring and got more light tubes, and broke them over his head. She made a cocky one-footed cover for a nearfall at 18:00. Matt accidentally hit the ref. Shotzi hit an Unprettier for a visual pin, but we had no ref. He hit a Radio Silence (leg lariat) for a nearfall, as ref Dan Perch was now in the ring. Matt stood up and punched ref Perch! He waved to the back. Several people wearing red hoods came to the ring. (Are they from The Handmaid’s Tale?) They got in the ring one at a time, but she beat them up. However, two of them got in the ring, and one of them hit a low blow on Matt. They removed their hoods. It was Killer Kross and Scarlett ! Killer Kross slammed Matt through a door in the corner. Shotzi hit a top-rope senton for the pin. That was amazing. Chaos.

Shotzi Blackheart defeated Matt Cardona to win the Garage Beer Title at 21:26.

* Footage of the Sam Stackhouse-KJ Orso feud aired. A woman interviewed KJ Orso backstage. He said he has prepared for “every single scenario” tonight. He added, “The era of Orso begins.”

2. Marcus Mathers vs. Drew Parker. We got a “both these guys!” chant at the bell, and they shook hands before locking up. A feeling-out process early on, and Mathers knocked him down with a shoulder tackle, then he hit a mule kick to the jaw. They went to the floor, where Drew threw him like a lawn dart into the hard (non-folding) chairs at 2:30. In the ring, Drew hit a stiff kick to the spine, and he kept Mathers grounded. Mathers backed Drew into a corner and unloaded a series of chops. Emil pointed out the size Marcus has put on in the past year since he got the ID contract. Marcus hit a top-rope crossbody block and they were both down at 5:30. Marcus hit some clotheslines.

Marcus hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall. Emil said it’s really hot in there. They traded kicks. Drew hit a headscissors takedown where he spiked Marcus on his head. Marcus fired back with a second-rope Canadian Destroyer, but Drew hopped up and hit a Meteora, and they were both down at 7:30. They got on their knees and traded slaps to the face. They got to their feet and continued to trade blows. They went to the floor, where Marcus hit a Tombstone Piledriver on the bare cement! In the ring, Mathers hit a fisherman’s buster for a nearfall at 9:00.

Mathers missed a top-rope doublestomp. Parker hit a stunner and a Jay Driller for a nearfall. Drew went for a Swanton Bomb, but Marcus got his knees up. Marcus hit his Ospreay-style heel hook kick to the face. Parker rolled to the floor to regroup. Mathers hit his flip dive to the floor on Parker at 11:30. He pushed Drew back into the ring. Parker hit a suplex and a Kamigoye knee strike for the pin. A really good match; the crowd was quieter than expected as they were still coming down from that crazy opener.

Drew Parker defeated Marcus Mathers at 12:15.

3. Ultramantis Black vs. Dr. Redacted. Dr. Redacted came out in a splotchy, blood-stained white doctor’s coat. He cracked light tubes over UB’s head, and we’re underway! They went to the floor, where Redacted threw a chair at his head. (SO stupid! Not only do I hate throwing chairs, but he did it right next to fans, who could have gotten injured by an errant throw.) Dr. Redacted sat down next to Emil and chatted on commentary. UB also got on commentary, and they shouted at each other before they resumed fighting. They got back into the ring, and UB planted a gusset plate into Dr. Redacted’s skull at 3:30.

Dr. Redacted pushed a gusset plate into UB’s chest. UB hit an Electric Chair through a board bridge at 6:00. Dr. Redacted tied him up on the mat, but UB got to the ropes. This was gross and really bloody now and just not my speed. Dr. Redacted had a fan with one of the sides removed, exposing the spinning blades. UB hit a Jay Driller on Dr. Redacted onto the running fan. He slammed light tubes over Dr. Redacted’s head. Dr. Redacted got pruning scissors and he cut off an antenna on UB’s mask, earning a “you sick f—!” chant. Funny! He set up a glass pane bridge. He hit a top-rope splash, sending Ultramantis Black through the glass pane bridge for the pin. Gross, but these bloodthirsty fans apparently like this.

Dr. Redacted defeated Ultramantis Black at 12:46.

* After a short break to clean up the debris, promoter Brett Lauderdale got in the ring. He called his “brother” Nick Gage back to the ring. (Time for Brett to turn heel on Nick? Maybe?) “Welcome home, Nick,” Brett said. He reiterated that “for 20 years, this man has been my brother.” Brett said he would visit Nick every Saturday while Gage was in prison. And they talked about establishing the Nick Gage Invitational. He talked about how the inaugural “Joey Janela’s Spring Break changed pro wrestling.” He talked about how that led to “taking GCW on the road.” And that led to doing shows in England, Japan, Mexico, and Australia.

Brett added, “We brought streaming back.” He then talked about starting The Collective. We then saw an In Memoriam video that included Sabu, Jay Briscoe, and Tracy Smothers. It included some diehard fans. Brett said it’s been 10 years, and we’re still here. However, a bunch of sad clowns, carrying helium balloons, marched to the ring. (Brothers of Funstruction? Something to do with the Juggalos?) Yep, out of the back came Violent J, Caleb Konley and 2 Tuff Tony. Brett told Violent J, “Our business is over.” Violent J got on the mic and said they’ve been around 25 years, and they should be the ones celebrating. Violent J played a video of last weekend’s “two-day war” between the promotions. Brett challenged the Juggalos to a War Games match here on Oct. 11. Violent J said no! The JCW guys left, and Brett wrapped up his “Thank you” anniversary address.

4. “VNDL 48” Atticus Cogar, Otis Cogar, and Christian Napier vs. Masha Slamovich, Joey Janela, and Matt Tremont. Masha carried her Jersey Championship Wrestling belt, and Tremont had his GCW Ultraviolent Title belt. All six brawled at the bell, and it spilled to different corners of the venue. Otis was using a straight razor on Tremont’s head. Thumbtacks were planted in heads, and I’m already checked out on this one. Atticus hit a Lionsault on Tremont at 4:30. Matt stood up, and he was quite bloody. Napier hit a backbreaker on Masha over his knee. Atticus hit his skewers against Joey’s head.

Masha hit a second-rope Death Valley Driver on Napier, dropping him through a board bridge for a nearfall at 7:30, but Otis made the save. Otis hit a Black Hole Slam on her. Tremont hit a uranage on Otis. Joey began hitting the heels with a busted door, and he hit a Michinoku Driver on Napier at 11:30. Otis powerbombed Masha through a glass pane bridge. Matt dove through the ropes onto the Cogars at 14:30. In the ring, Joey hit a running DVD on Napier, sending him through a door in the corner. Some music played and a guy came to the ring (Beverly?) with a wooden cross. He hugged the Cogars.

This has come to a complete halt. Atticus went up on a scissor lift. However, “Beb” peeled off a shirt, and he had a GCW shirt on. The babyfaces slammed Otis through a glass board bridge. A masked man appeared behind Atticus in the scissors lift and choked him out. He took off a mask and it was Charles Mason! Charles tossed Atticus out of the scissors lift, and Atticus crashed on the mat. Joey immediately pinned Atticus. A pretty ridiculous ending… how did Charles Mason know Atticus was going to use the scissors lift? How did Atticus not see Mason in the lift with him? Thinking about it just makes my brain hurt.

Masha Slamovich, Joey Janela, and Matt Tremont defeated Atticus Cogar, Otis Cogar, and Christian Napier at 18:52.

* Footage aired of Jordan Oliver and Alec Price winning the Juggalo Championship Wrestling Tag Team Titles last week.

5. Alec Price and Jordan Oliver vs. Jack Cartwheel and Gringo Loco for the GCW Tag Team Titles. Loco was in Germany just days ago for wXw. This should be really good. Jack and Jordan opened. Price and Loco traded quick reversals. Loco hit a Gorilla Press at 2:30. Loco hit a handspring-back-double elbow at 4:00. Jack got in and hit a dropkick and a neckbreaker. Loco hit a Swanton Bomb on Oliver for a nearfall. Jack hit a suplex on Oliver and a kneedrop to the chest for a nearfall. Jack hit a flipping splash onto Jordan for a nearfall at 6:30.

Oliver hit a huracanrana. Price got the hot tag and he hit a top-rope doublestomp to Jack’s chest, then a springboard Blockbuster. Price dove to the floor on Loco. Price hit his 720 DDT on Loco, while Oliver hit an Acid Bomb on Jack for a nearfall. Emil noted that Oliver and Price have been ‘belt collectors’ of late. Oliver and Price traded forearm strikes, and Jack hit an enzuigiri, then his rolling Death Valley Driver. Price hit a superkick on Jack.

Jack hit a Sasuke Special to the floor on Oliver. Meanwhile, Loco hit the Base Bomb on Price, and Jack hit a Shooting Star Press on Price for a believable nearfall at 11:30, but Oliver made the save. Alec hit a Rebound Lariat on Jack. Price hit a flipping senton on Jack. The champs hit a team bulldog faceplant on Loco for the pin! That was really good; however, this crowd is just not responding to anything but death matches.

Jordan Oliver and Alec Price defeated Gringo Loco and Jack Cartwheel to retain the GCW Tag Team Titles at 13:15.

* A big box with a clown picture was wheeled to ringside. Emil thought they were done with the clowns tonight. The Brothers of Funstruction attacked Price and Oliver. Also in the ring were 2 Tuff Tony and Caleb Konley. The GCW hardcore wrestlers returned to the ring and chased off the Juggalos. Matt Tremont got on the mic and again challenged the Juggalos to a WarGames match. This time, Violent J accepted the challenge.

6. Bear Bronson vs. Bam Sullivan vs. Mr. Danger vs. Lil Sicko vs. Ciclope vs. John Wayne Murdoch in “an all-star deathmatch scramble.” I don’t think I have seen the white, scrawny Lil Sicko; his face is painted like a clown, and he looks like he should be with those Juggalos. Murdoch came out last; his shirt and pants caught fire two weeks ago when he was powerbombed through a flaming table, and no one in the entire promotion had the common sense to have a fire extinguisher at ringside. Several weapons were already placed around ringside. Very early on, it was just Murdoch and Bronson in the ring, and Murdoch kicked him backwards through a glass pane at 2:30.

Danger and Sicko hit coast-to-coast dropkicks, and they wrestled each other, then they dove to the floor on the other four at 4:00. In the ring, Ciclope hit a spinebuster onto broken glass. The light tubes came out. Danger did a Swanton Bomb off the top of a tall ladder onto a pane of glass over someone for a nearfall. Bear broke a light tube over himself at 7:30 and was fired up. More light tubes were broken. Bronson did a Gorilla Press on Sicko and tossed him to the floor on two people. Bear hit a release suplex on Bam at 9:30, then a Black Hole Slam onto the pile of glass. Bear hit a sit-out piledriver on Bam onto a box of light tubes for the pin.

Bear Bronson defeated Bam Sullivan, Mr. Danger, Lil Sicko, Ciclope, and John Wayne Murdoch in an all-star deathmatch at 11:03.

* Austin Luke came to the ring while the death match debris was still getting cleaned up. He got on the mic and said he’s been coming here for a while, and he wants a match. I’ve compared him to a taller Pac.

7. AJ Gray vs. Austin Luke. Gray hasn’t been here recently. He hit a powerbomb, and we’re underway! He hit some chops as the crowd chanted “welcome back!” at him. Luke hit a dropkick that Gray no-sold, and Gray dropped Luke with a clothesline. He hit one more hard clothesline for the pin. A rare squash win in GCW. Luke deserved better.

AJ Gray defeated Austin Luke at 2:21.

8. Effy vs. KJ Orso for the GCW World Title. Orso has become a great heel after ditching the Fuego Del Sol moniker. They immediately traded reversals on the mat. Effy has the size and strength advantage, and he hit a back suplex. He hit a Helluva Kick at 2:00 and choked KJ in the corner with his leg wrapped around the throat. KJ hit a running swinging neckbreaker in the ropes and was booed. They fought on the ropes and KJ bit the forehead, then hit a doublestomp to the chest at 4:30 as Effy was tied in the Tree of Woe. KJ began targeting the right knee and worked over the leg. We got a “F— you, Fuego!” chant.

Effy pulled down the back of his trunks and hit a bare-butt buttbump on Orso, then a Blockbuster and a Helluva Kick at 7:00 for a nearfall. He hit a Stomp and remained in charge. Effy grabbed a folding chair and hit Effy on the back of the head with it, then he jabbed the chair on Effy’s damaged right knee. KJ came off the ropes, but Effy hit him with the chair. Effy hit a tornado DDT onto the folded chair for a nearfall at 9:30. Effy hit a Fame-asser leg drop for a nearfall. Effy fell throat-first on the top of a chair, and Orso hit a doublestomp for a nearfall at 11:00. KJ applied a Cobra Clutch, and Effy seemed to be on the verge of passing out.

Sam Stackhouse marched to the ring! KJ dove on him, but Sam caught him and threw him back-first into the ring post. Sam threw Orso into rows of chairs, then he hit a pop-up powerbomb onto the ring apron. Sam and KJ got in the ring; Sam and Effy took turns punching KJ. Sam hit his leg lariat and ripped off his shirt. Sam accidentally hit Effy over the head with a chair! Sam was knocked out. Sam’s wife got in the ring and hit a low-blow uppercut on KJ. Effy hit a spear, then his flying Fame-asser leg drop for the pin. Decent match; the Stackhouse interference was entirely expected.

Effy defeated KJ Oroso to retain the GCW World Title at 14:47.

9. Slade vs. Masashi Takeda in a deathmatch. Light tubes and glass panes and boards surrounded the ring, but I’ve had my fill of this for one show, so I’m tapping out and fast-forwarding to the finish. Takeda hit an inverted DDT onto a pile of debris and scored the pin. Both men were absolutely covered in blood.

Masashi Takeda defeated Slade at 10:07.

Final Thoughts: I think back to the excellent show GCW did last year in a mall in New Jersey. The wrestling was great… but the show felt so… sanitized. GCW simply couldn’t do all these hardcore matches to a wide audience. These deathmatches appeal to a narrow niche of wrestling fans, and I am just generally not a fan. The deathmatch fans got what they wanted here.

I’ll go with the excellent Mathers-Parker match for best of the night. I saw Drew Parker as “just another deathmatch guy” for so long, but he really can deliver in the ring. Jordan/Price vs. Loco/Cartwheel was really good and takes second. The opener was a chaotic, fun mess with all the bonkers returns, and I’ll give that third. Effy-Orso deserves honorable mention.