WWE LFG and WWE Greatest Moments on A&E tonight

August 24, 2025

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Two episodes of WWE’s Greatest Moments air tonight on A&E starting at 8CT/9ET. The first show focuses on Tag Teams of the ’90s, and the second is Mic Drops of the ’90s.

WWE LFG’s ninth episode of season two airs tonight on A&E at 9CT/10ET. Undertaker, Booker T, Bubba Ray Dudley, and Michelle McCool are coaching teams of developmental wrestlers.

Powell’s Note “Fight Back” is the name of tonight’s episode and has the following description: “What happens when your legendary coach passes you up for a teammate? The future greats who were not considered top dogs on their teams must get over whatever is blocking them from reaching their full potential.”

