WWE Raw in Tampa (reports needed), Pro Wrestling Boom Live, Bob Holly, Nevaeh, Sheamus, Sanada, Shark Boy, Kelly Klein, Josh Bredl, Alicia, Thomas, Andre the Giant, Red Bastien, Larry Winters

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Tampa, Florida at Amalie Arena. The show features the fallout from Saturday’s Royal Rumble event. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Birthdays and Notables

-Bob Holly (Robert Howard Jr.) is 61 today.

-Nevaeh (Beth Crist) is 38 today.

-Shark Boy (Dean Roll) turned 49 on Sunday.

-Sheamus (Stephen Farrelly) turned 46 on Sunday.

-Kelly Klein turned 38 on Sunday.

-Sanada (Seiya Sanada) turned 36 on Sunday.

-Former WWE Tough Enough winner Josh Bredl turned 33 on Sunday.

-Alicia (Melinda Padovano) turned 37 on Sunday.

-The late Andre the Giant (Andre Rene Roussimoff) died on January 28, 1993 at age 46 of congestive heart failure. The date of his death is listed incorrectly as January 27 in many places, but I defer to historian and author Pat Laprade, who co-wrote the book “The Eighth Wonder Of The World: The True Story of Andre The Giant.”

-The late Rolland “Red” Bastien was born on January 27, 1931. He died on August 11, 2012 at age 81.

-The late Larry Winters died of a heart attack at age 58 on January 27, 2015.