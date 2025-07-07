WWE Evolution lineup: The latest card for Sunday’s premium live event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Evolution premium live event that will be held on Sunday in Atlanta, Georgia, at State Farm Arena.

-Iyo Sky vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship

-Tiffany Stratton vs. Trish Stratus for the WWE Women’s Championship

-Jacy Jayne vs. Jordynne Grace for the NXT Women’s Championship

-Raquel Rodriguez vs. Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss vs. a Raw team vs. an NXT team in a four-way for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

-Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Bayley in a Triple Threat for the Women’s U.S. Championship

-Jade Cargill vs. Naomi

-A battle royal for a shot at a championship at the Clash in Paris event

Powell’s POV: Stratton selected Stratus as her opponent, Flair and Bliss qualified for the four-way, and Jade vs. Naomi were added to the card during Friday’s Smackdown. Evolution will close out an insanely busy weekend with WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, AEW All In Texas, and NXT Great American Bash all taking place the day before. Join me for my live review of WWE Evolution, and a same-night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).