GCW “The Top Play” results (7/5): Vetter’s review of Tony Deppen vs. KJ Orso, Elayna Black vs. Zayda Steel, Parrow vs. Richard Holliday, Matt Tremont vs. UltraMantis Black for the GCW Ultraviolent Title

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor

GCW “The Top Play”

Streamed on TrillerTV+

July 5, 2025, in Hartford, Connecticut, at The Webster

The venue is a theater and it was PACKED. Some people sat on the stage but the seating area goes back several rows and we might have 500 here. The ring is right next to the stage; the stage appears to be about 16-18 inches taller than the ring; this would matter in many matches. Emil Jay called the show with some guests during some matches. Promoter Brett Lauderdale was in the booth for a few.

* The show opened with footage of the Sam Stackhouse-KJ Orso (f/k/a Fuego Del Sol) feud, with the latest in-ring, nose-to-nose verbal confrontation that turned physical.

* It looks like we’re opening with a five-way, as we have five competitors in the ring.Wow, this is a who’s-who of the New England scene right now. Most of these wrestlers are not GCW regulars. (Emil recently noted on commentary he hadn’t seen much of Ashley Vox since her return to action, for instance.) I thought it was just those five… but KJ Orso got his own entrance and was loudly booed. He got on the mic and said he’s better than doing scrambles now. He said he’s not going to wrestle for us! Instead, he’s going to join Emil Jay on commentary.

1. Dustin Waller vs. Jackson Drake vs. Anthony Greene vs. TJ Crawford vs. Ashley Vox. Waller and Greene traded quick reversals at the bell; they’ve been feuding lately in Wrestling Open. Vox hit a tornado DDT on WWE ID prospect Drake. Greene superkicked Vox’s head off at 2:30! TJ hit a doublestomp on Greene’s chest. Crawford suplexed Vox into a corner. Vox hit a discus clothesline on Crawford. Greene hit a neat neckbreaker move on Drake for a nearfall at 4:30, and we got a “this is awesome!” chant. KJ said he would love to have singles matches against these guys, but he’s above doing scrambles now.

Greene hit a top-rope TKO on Waller for a nearfall, but Crawford made the save. Jackson slapped Ashley then powerbombed him on a guy for a nearfall at 6:00. (The hard camera panned back and showed this crowd. This has to be among the bigger crowds I’ve seen them draw outside their main hubs in Los Angeles and in New Jersey.) The guys all fought on the floor; Ashley hit a top-rope flip dive onto everyone at 7:30, and that popped the crowd. Waller hit a running flip dive over the top rope onto everyone.

In the ring, Waller hit a Mamba Splash on Greene for a nearfall. Waller superkicked Vox. Vox hit a Canadian Destroyer on Vox. Drake hit an F5 on Ashley. Greene hit a reverse suplex, then a piledriver at 9:30. Waller ran off the adjacent stage, leapt over the top rope, and hit a stunner in the ring. Ashley hit a tornado DDT on Drake. KJ Orso left commentary, jumped in the ring, hit a doublestomp on Vox’s back or head and pinned her! “This is bogus,” Emil Jay said. “I should have known the whole time he was just picking his spot and waiting for his opportunity.” Some great fast-paced action.

KJ Orso defeated Ashley Vox, Dustin Waller, TJ Crawford, Jackson Drake, and Anthony Greene at 10:01.

* A video package aired for Juggalo Championship Wrestling. This feud with GCW just won’t end…

2. Masha Slamovich vs. Tony Deppen for the JCW World Title. Deppen has indicated he’s retiring, but I don’t think he’s set a final match date. Masha had her JCW and TNA Knockout Title belts. Standing switches early on; the height difference isn’t that big, but of course, he has a huge thickness advantage, and he targeted her left arm. Masha hit a clothesline at 3:00. Deppen twisted a leg and bit on her boot. (I doubt she felt that at all; those boots look thick!) He hit a kneedrop on her spine, peeled off his shirt, and choked her with it. They rolled to the floor, and he chopped her chest, and I’ll reiterate how packed this room was. They got back in the ring, where Deppen hit a suplex and remained in charge.

Masha hit a running knee in the corner and a Helluva Kick at 7:00. She usually then hits a rolling Koppo Kick, but Deppen rolled onto the stage. She went to the top rope and hit a flip dive onto him. Masha leapt off the stage and into the ring on him for a nearfall. They fought on the ropes, and she hit a second-rope superplex for a nearfall at 9:30. Masha went for the White Knight Driver (piledriver), but he avoided it and hit a doublestomp to her chest. Deppen hit a Tiger Driver for a nearfall. He hit a Pump Kick; she hit a discus clothesline. She again couldn’t hit a White Knight Driver, but she hit a running knee to his chin. She hit a spin kick to the head, and on her third try, she hit the White Knight Driver for the pin. A really good intergender match.

Masha Slamovich defeated Tony Deppen to retain the JCW World Title at 11:41.

* Footage aired of Richard Holliday and his confrontations with former partner Parrow.

3. Parrow vs. Richard Holliday. Parrow shoved Holliday, then he hit a chokeslam for a believable nearfall! Holliday hit a chop block to the back of the knee and stomped on the much bigger Parrow. Holliday begged for forgiveness, and he pulled the ref between them, before hitting a cheap shot and retaking control. They rolled to the floor and brawled. In the ring, Holliday missed a top-rope elbow drop at 5:00, and Parrow immediately hit a splash to the mat for a nearfall. Holliday hit a stunner. Holliday hit several chair shots to the back, but Parrow stood up! Holliday hit a low blow and the 2008 swinging suplex for a nearfall. Parrow got up, chokeslammed Holliday, and got the pin! On the high end of expectations.

Parrow defeated Richard Holliday at 8:35.

* The crowd sang the “Na Na Na, hey hey, goodbye!” song at Holliday.

* Footage aired of Joey Janela defeating Elayna Black (Cora Jade) at a recent show.

4. Elayna Black vs. Zayda Steel. They appear to be fairly identical height and weight. The bell rang, and they took turns playing to the crowd, with both getting cheers! They shook hands, and Zayda tried to slap her, but Elayna blocked it. Elayna hit a stomp to the back for a nearfall at 1:30. Zayda snapped Elayna’s throat across the top rope. Zayda went under the ring, got a chair, and tossed it at Elayna’s head, and they fought at ringside.

They got into the ring with Zayda still in charge, and she applied an Octopus Stretch at 4:30, but Elayna hit an Eye of the Hurricane to escape. They traded forearm strikes, and Elayna hit a superkick and a Canadian Destroyer, and they were both down. Zayda hit a running knee to the jaw for a nearfall at 6:30. Elayna blocked an Unprettier, and she hit a DDT for the pin. That was good stuff, but the finish came out of nowhere.

Elayna Black defeated Zayda Steel at 6:49.

5. Joey Janela vs. Adam Priest. Priest also isn’t really a GCW regular, so it’s a bit of a surprise to see him in Connecticut. (One of the shows in Atlanta would have been more expected, for example.) Emil said he believes this is a first-time-ever match. (I’ll look it up later!) They traded armbars and intense reversals. Priest stomped on the back and fingers and took control. They fought onto the stage, and Priest dropped him knee-first on the wood at 3:30. Joey climbed back into the ring, but Priest targeted the damaged knee. Joey hit a dive through the ropes at 5:30, and they were both down on the floor. Back in the ring, Joey hit a powerbomb for a nearfall.

Priest avoided a doublestomp and immediately applied a half-crab. Joey hit a Death Valley Driver on the ring apron at 7:30. They fought on the ropes, and Priest hit a backbreaker across the top turnbuckle! He got a nearfall at 9:00. Joey hit a German Suplex; Priest popped up and hit his own German Suplex. Janela hit three more! They traded chops, and Janela hit yet another German Suplex at 11:30! Priest hit a brainbuster for a nearfall. Janela hit a second-rope superplex for a nearfall. Joey hit a superkick. Priest hit another chop block and a Dragonscrew Legwhip, but Joey hit the package piledriver out of nowhere for the pin! A really strong showing.

Joey Janela defeated Adam Priest at 14:34.

* Footage aired of the recent GCW-Juggalo feud. Yuck.

6. Megan Bayne, Billie Starkz, and Miyu Yamashita vs. Marcus Mathers, Jordan Oliver, and Alec Price. Yeah, these are six of my favorite 20 indy wrestlers right now. We’ve just reached the halfway of the year, and I don’t think it’s an exaggeration to say I’ve seen Mathers wrestle at least 60 matches already this year. (Keep in mind, I saw about 10 from Mania weekend alone!) The women came out first and they attacked the guys as they got in the ring! Mathers and Price still had their shirts on. “These are six of the very top performers,” Lauderdale said. Jordan hit his twisting body block on Billie.

Marcus hit his mule kick on Billie, and the guys worked Starkz over in their corner. Miyu tagged in at 2:00 and unloaded roundhouse kicks. Price hit a leg lariat in the corner on Billie. Megan hit a double German Suplex. “That was insane!” Emil said. The women hit stereo Helluva Kicks on Oliver at 3:30, and Miyu unloaded more stiff kicks on Jordan. Billie and Miyu hit a team suplex on price, and the women began working over Alec in their corner. Miyu applied a Cobra Clutch on Jordan, and the other women then put the other guys in submission holds, too. Billie was on Price’s back; he hit a rolling cannonball into the corner, dropping his weight onto her at 7:00!

Miyu hit a decapitating clothesline on Oliver, then a springboard spin kick on him. She dropped him with a spin kick to the head. Oliver fired back with a twisting uranage at 8 30. Mathers tagged in and faced Billie. He hit his Blue Thunder Bomb for a believable nearfall. Price and Oliver hit a team bulldog move on Starkz for a nearfall at 10:00. Mathers missed a top-rope doublestomp. Megan tossed Billie into the air, with Billie hitting a stunner on Mathers. Bayne had one guy in her arms and another on her back, and she hit the fallaway slam-and-Samoan Drop combo! She then scooped up Mathers and hit a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall at 12:00.

Billie hit a Swanton Bomb on Mathers for a nearfall. Billie hit a Lungblower to the chin, and Miyu hit a German Suplex, then Bayne hit an F5 on Mathers for a nearfall, but the other guys made the save, and we had a loud, “This is awesome!” chant. Megan hit a superplex on Mathers, but Marcus held on and hit a suplex on her! Billie hit a top-rope sunset flip on Oliver. We had some kicks and suddenly everyone was down at 15:00 and we had a loud “GCW!” chant. “What a match!” Lauderdale said. Billie hit a faceplant on Oliver. Price hit a tornado DDT. Oliver hit a sit-out powerbomb on Billie for a nearfall. Price hit a clothesline on Miyu and everyone was down again!

We had another “This is awesome!” chant. Mathers and Bayne traded forearm strikes. Mathers caught her with the Ospreay-style heel hook kick, then a German Suplex. She popped up and hit a leaping clothesline on him! Bayne hit a flipping piledriver move at 17:30. Price hit a top-rope doublestomp on Starkz, then a pop-up dropkick, then a springboard Blockbuster. “This is unbelievable, Emil!” Lauderdale shouted. Price hit a dive to the floor on the women! Price hit his 720 DDT. Jordan hit the Acid Bomb on Billie for the pin. “What a match! We’ll let the crowd speak for us,” Lauderdale said. WOW. I don’t do this often… but yeah I’m gonna have to rewatch that one.

Jordan Oliver, Alec Price, and Marcus Mathers defeated Billie Starkz, Miyu Yamashita, and Megan Bayne at 18:58.

* Oliver got on the mic and put over the women. The women got back into the ring and they all hugged and got a standing ovation. You just gotta see this one.

7. Mance Warner vs. Man Like DeReiss. What a strange pairing! Mance came out first; he attacked DeReiss while MLD was doing his rap lines, and we’re underway. DeReiss hit a plancha at 1:00, and they brawled at ringside, and they went into the crowd and away from the ring. DeReiss picked up a boy, maybe age 5-6, and used his feet as he used the kid as a javelin. They got back into the ring at 4:00, and Mance jabbed a chair into MLD’s chest. DeReiss suplexed Mance across several open chairs at 6:00, then he hit a 619.

Mance hit a clothesline to the back, then one to the front, and he got a nearfall at 8:00. DeReiss hit his kip-up stunner, then he nailed the top-rope 450 Splash for a nearfall at 9:30. He applied a mid-ring Sharpshooter. Mance hit a low blow punt kick, and a running knee for a nearfall at 11:00. They fought on the ropes, and MLD hit a Sabin-style Cradleshock through a door bridge at 13:00. He eventually rolled over and got a nearfall. They both staggered and struggled to get up.

Mance got on the mic and wondered why they were doing this to each other. He said MLD is his best buddy. “I don’t got no friends left but you,” Mance said. Mance ordered… ‘them to hit the music?’ They played a song with a video package of pictures of them hanging out together. MLD began crying tears of joy! They did the Predator-style (Outrunner style!) handshake. They hugged! Is the match over? They celebrated together. Nope! Mance hit a low blow kick, got a jackknife cover, and scored the pin. That was … unique. I’m not complaining; I’m actually smiling.

Mance Warner defeated Man Like DeReiss at 17:06.

* A video package aired to set up the next match!

8. Effy and 1 Called Manders vs. Charles Mason and Slade. The heels came out first; Effy and Manders charged into the ring and all four brawled, and it spilled to the floor. and into the crowd. It’s so packed, the fans really don’t have space to move. They looped through the building and threw chairs at each other. (I really hate throwing chairs at any time, but I really hate it when a chair could hit a nearby fan.) Slade slammed Effy through a table at 7:00. They all got in the ring, holding chairs, and the heels threw them at Manders.

Manders fired up and hit some clotheslines. He dropped Slade gut-first on the top rope at 10:30. Effy hit Helluva Kicks in opposite corners on each heel, then a second-rope Blockbuster on Mason. He speared Slade through a door in the corner and got a nearfall. Manders hit a top-rope Doomsday Device clothesline for a nearfall at 12:00. Manders and Slade clanged chairs together. Manders hit another clothesline. Mason and Effy traded forearm strikes. Mason hit his rolling Death Valley Driver for a nearfall on Effy.

Mason grabbed the title belt and showed it off. He swung and missed, and Effy hit a flying leg lariat for a believable nearfall at 14:00. Suddenly, Otis Cogar and Christian jumped in the ring and attacked Effy! Manders and Slade attacked Cogar and Christian and those four left the ring area. It was just Mason and Effy in the ring, but now Atticus Cogar got in the ring! Lauderdale noted how both Atticus and Mason have upcoming title shots. Atticus pulled out some cooking skewers and jabbed them in Effy’s forehead. Mason hit a Tombstone Piledriver and pinned Effy! An entertaining brawl, and some storylines really are coming together here.

Charles Mason and Slade defeated 1 Called Manders and Effy at 16:47.

* Atticus and Mason stood over Effy’s prone body as they did a tug-of-war with the GCW belt. Mason backed away and left Atticus holding the belt.

* A video package aired of the wild Bear Bronson-Slade death match from a month ago.

9. Bear Bronson vs. Beastman. They immediately traded punches, and the bigger Beastman hit a Black Hole Slam, then a dive through the ropes at 0:30! Bronson got in the ring and hit his own dive through the ropes! They fought on the floor, and Bronson hit a flying splash onto Beastman, who was lying on a pile of open chairs. They continued to brawl around the floor, and Beastman threw multiple chairs onto Bronson. In the ring, Beastman hit a rolling cannonball for a nearfall at 6:30. He got a weapon that looks like a crown of thorns, and he jabbed it into Bronson’s forehead. Gross. Bronson slammed Beastman for a nearall. Both men were bleeding from their foreheads.

Beastman broke a light tube over Bronson’s head at 12:30, then some more. Beastman speared Bronson through a door in the corner. This isn’t my style of match but it’s pretty wild and the crowd was into it. Beastman hit a fallaway slam into a door in the corner, then a piledriver for a nearfall, and they were both down at 15:30. Beastman got a box of light tubes and hit Bear some more with them. Bear hit a Choke Bomb on Beastman onto a box of light tubes and got the pin. Violent and bloody. Really bloody.

Bear Bronson defeated Beastman at 17:45.

10. Matt Tremont vs. Ultramantis Black for the GCW Ultraviolent Title. Tremont hit a running splash in the corner at the bell. He hit a back suplex on some glass, and UB’s back was immediately bloody. Black whipped Tremont through a glass pane and it shattered (and fans are seated way too close to this action for that.) Matt left and got his head bandaged up. He got back in, and UB immediately busted light tubes over his head for a nearfall at 4:30. Black slammed him onto a pile of glass at 7:30 and he hit Tremont with a barbed-wire bat. Tremont hit a Death Valley Driver onto a pane of glass in the corner but it didn’t break! So, he hit one more and this time it shattered, and Tremont got the pin.

Matt Tremont defeated Ultramantis Black to retain the GCW Ultraviolent Title at 8:40.

Final Thoughts: Billie Starkz is 20 and Mathers is 22. Miyu, at 30, was the oldest in that six-person tag. Those six all have gas cans and can go and go. That match could have gone another 20 minutes, and the crowd wouldn’t have minded one bit. Yeah, that’s not just match of the night… that’s my favorite GCW match in all of 2025. Other matches had bigger builds (Janela-Sabu for instance!), but nothing else has touched the level of athleticism, energy, chaos… and dare I say it… joy! … in a wrestling match. And this comes from me, who really doesn’t like intergender matches. But wow, these six put on a show. Go watch it.

Priest-Janela was really good for second, and I’ve noted that I am hit-or-miss on Janela’s matches. This was particularly sharp. I’ll go with that opening scramble for third; a lot of those faces will be new to those who watch GCW but not the other Northeast indies, and those five really dazzled. I have written repeatedly that I wanted to see Effy face guys who I consider to be actual threats to win the belt… not 74-year-old Mike Jackson. This match did that for me… we have really pulled in two top challengers in Atticus and Mason, and either one could believeably beat Effy. With an entertaining Masha-Deppen match and a better-than-expected Parrow-Holliday, this might be the best GCW show of the year.

No, the last two matches aren’t my style, but this crowd ate up the hardcore action, too. Again, my big problem with these matches is there are zero storylines there. Why are these guys willing to use weapons to carve up their opponent? There is no storyline of Bear hating Beastman or Ultramantis hating Tremont. I am just more open to a bloody match (think Page-Swerve!) when they have built up to that. Those criticisms aside… what a show! If you have Triller+, it’s a must-see event.