NXT event announced for Philadelphia at a legendary venue

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Monday to announce that the NXT television show will be held in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at The Met on Tuesday, August 19.

July 7, 2025 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced that a special edition of NXT will take place Tuesday, August 19 at The Met Philadelphia. The episode will air live on The CW starting at 8pm ET.

Tickets will go on sale starting Wednesday, July 9 at 10am ET/7am PT via Ticketmaster.com. Fans can purchase tickets during an exclusive pre-sale by visiting Ticketmaster.com and using the code NXTLIVE starting Tuesday, July 8 at 10am ET/7am PT until 11:59pm ET/8:59pm PT.

In November 2023, WWE and The CW announced a five-year agreement to bring NXT to broadcast television for the first time in its 13-year history. NXT joins a growing roster of live sports on The CW, including the NASCAR Xfinity Series, ACC football and basketball games, Pac-12 football games, Grand Slam Track and AVP beach volleyball.

Powell’s POV: The Met is an opera house that opened in 1908. It has a listed capacity of 3,500, though it’s unclear how it will be configured for pro wrestling. AEW will hold its Philadelphia residency at 2300 Arena on August 27 through September 11.