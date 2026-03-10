NXT TV results (3/10): Moore’s review of the Joe Hendry and Myles Borne vs. Ricky Saints and Ethan Page, Jasper Troy vs. Sean Legacy vs. Eli Knight, Sol Ruca vs. Lainey Reid

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT TV

Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center

Aired live March 10, 2026, on The CW Network



[Hour One] Highlights from NXT Vengeance Day aired…

Vic Joseph and Booker T were on commentary. Mike Rome was the ring announcer…

New NXT Women’s North American Champion Tatum Paxley made her entrance to start the show. The crowd showered Tatum with the obligatory “you deserve it” chants. Tatum said for the longest time she felt like she was doing things wrong, begging to be noticed and accepted, forcing relationships, only to feel alone. She said she played with her dolls wondering if it was worth it? If she should be less “Tatum”?

She said she didn’t win this title because of the Culling or getting, she won because of “You” the fans. Tatum said everyone gave her confidence. She said the pain and hurt was all worth it. She said she won the Women’s Title for the Culling, but she won the North Ameircan title “for us”. Izzi Dame interrupted and Tatum yelled “go away” (I was thinking that too). Izzi told the production crew to roll the tape.

A video aired of Tatum Paxley starting in WWE. They aired her tryout and start when she tried to join Roderick Strong’s Diamond Mine faction. They showed her failing in the breakout tournament. They showed her betraying Ivy Nile in Diamond Mine. That’s where they ended the vignette. Izzi said Tatum hasn’t found anything and is only trying to convince everyone she’s not a weirdo outcast like when she joined NXT.

Izzi said that Tatum is just a chameleon. Izzi said the old Tatum will come back out. Izzi said Tatum will always be the girl trying to fit in. Izzi then demanded a title rematch, “now”. Tatum tried to exit the ring, but were cut off by Spears and Vance. Izzi hit Tatum with a Yakuza Kick and power bomb. Izzi posed with the North American Title to end the segment…

John’s Thoughts: The Tatum part of the promo was fine. It seems like I’m not the only one that wants to see them move on from Izzi Dame against Tatum Paxley because the crowd didn’t want to see Izzi here either and let her know it. I hope that they move on from the rematch quickly so both women can do bigger and better things. Bigger things that hopefully don’t involve dolls, or chainsaws.

Ricky Saints berated Ethan Page for pushing the title belt too hard on Saturday. Ricky said he and Page are naked without title belts. Page said that’s an odd visual. Page said they need to get on the same page so they can both get the title shots they want…

Jasper Troy made his entrance…[c]

Eli Knight made his entrance followed by Sean Legacy…

1. Jasper Troy vs. Eli Knight vs. Sean Legacy. Knight and Legacy went for sleepers on Troy early on and was shrugged off by Troy, who tossed the smaller guys around. Troy managed to carry both Knight and Legacy. Troy slipped on a Press Slam, but adjusted to chokeslam Knight on Legacy. Knight rallied with hands, but was taken down with a shoulder tackle. Troy ate superkicks from both men and was dumped to ringside with Stereo Superkicks.

Knight and Legacy traded hands. Keanu Carver showed up and choke slammed Jasper Troy through the announce table. The crowd loved this. Carver then yelled at Booker to tell Troy to keep his name out his mouth, and to stop playin’ with him.[c]

During the break, Booker kept yelling that his life was in danger due to Robert Stone’s lack of security. Back from break, Troy was still out after 4 minutes while Knight and Legacy were having a match by themselves. Knight hit Legacy with a kickoff Moonsault for a nearfall. Both men traded kkicks and dodges. Legacy hit Knight with a moonsault into a side slam for a nearfall. A army of referees were helping Troy up to his feet.

Knight escaped a Burning Hammer attempt. Both men traded hands in the ring. Legacy put Troy back to the ground with a Wrecking Ball Kick. Legacy hit Knight with a Standing Spanish Fly. Troy entered the ring and tackled Legacy into the corner. Troy ran through knight. Troy messed up initially but then Chokeslammed Legacy. Troy backdropped Knight on Troy.

Troy put Knight and Legacy in a Fireman Carry and gave them both a Samoan Drop. Troy chokeslammed Knight. Legacy broke up the pin with a double stomp. Knight hit Troy with a dropkick when he tried to Black Hole Slam Legacy. Legacy hit Troy with Sliced Bread and a slingshot dive. Knight hit Troy with a Moonsault. Knight and Legacy both pinned Legacy. Mike Rome announced both men as the winner.

Sean Legacy and Eli Knight defeated Jasper Troy via pinfall in a triple threat match in 12:19.

Tatum Paxley caught up with Shiloh Hill who was in a workshop container. Izzi was looking for Dame. Hill agreed to help and took an a tire iron with him…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Are they really trying to bury Jasper Troy for no good reason? This guy does nothing but lose, and now they have him double lose, and nobody double loses. Just reboot the guy already because he does have potential. At the same time, why would they bury their LFG show’s gimmick like that as well?

Charlie Dempsey and Tavion Heights were already in the ring. Lexis King and The Birthright stable made their entrance…

2. Tavion Heights and Charlie Dempsey vs. Lexis King and Uriah Connors (w/Channing Lorenzo, Ariana Grace). Dempsey and Connors started the match with technical chain wrestling. Heights tagged in and tossed around Connors. King tagged in and got body slammed by Heights. Hight hit King with a Cartwheel lift into a Press slam. Dempsey tagged in and ate a jawbreaker on the rope form King.

Connors blind tagged in and blindsided Dempsey. Connors and King cut the ring in half on Dempsey. Dempsey caught Connors with a backbreaker and tagged in Heights for the hot tag. Heights cleaned house with suplex variations. Connors dumped Dempsey to ringside. Tavion hit Connors with a Spear to take Connors and himself out to ringside.

Height and Dempsey hugged at ringside when they took control. William Regal and Fit Finlay appeared at ringside. After seeing his father, Dempsey betrayed Heights and gave him a German Suplex at ringside. King hit Heights with a Swinging Neckbreaker for the victory.

Lexis King and Uriah Connors defeated Tavion Heights and Charlie Dempsey via pinfall in 4:44.

Dempsey glared and Finlay and Regal, and then decided to join Lexis King’s group…

The Culling were heading to the Parking Lot and found their SUV’s tires removed with cinder blocks under the wheels. Robert Stone dragged dragged Shiloh Hill inside due to the loud car alarm. Hill said he took the wheels off. Stone was confused as to why he would take the wheels off?…

Tony D’Angelo was shown walking backstage…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Eh, I’m not sold on this weak 2nd generation faction yet. They are better than when they test ran it (with Dempsey in it) in TNA back in December, but they are still a group of underdeveloped wrestlers. I would love this group if it led to William Regal being the centerpiece and mouthpiece of the group, but I fear that him appearing here was just a cameo appearance. I hope they prove me wrong on that point.

Vic hyped WWE’s popup store for WrestleMania weekend…

Tony D’Angelo made his entrance. Tony D said when he returned to NXT, he said he had two reason. The first was DarkState, and he finished that on Saturday. He said he went to war with Dion Lennox. He said while he hates Dion, Dion went down on his shield. Tony D said he’s going to talk about reason 2. He said he contemplated his future while on hiatus.

He said he looked at the man in the mirror and noticed that the man couldn’t accomplish one thing. He said in that moment, he buried the old Tony D and came back the man who proved he’s the toughest son of a bitch in NXT. Tony D said his 2nd reason is to win the NXT Championship. Tony D said Joe Hendry might be a sensation in NXT and he has no problem with Joe.

He said the old Tony D would ask Joe to sit down and break bread at a restaurant, but this Tony D isn’t afraid to break faces in. Tony D said he’s warning Joe that he won’t be denied and Tony D’Angelo will be the next NXT Champion…

John’s Thoughts: Simple and effective stuff from Tony D. As was the most obvious, he’s going after the NXT title. DarkState was child’s play. I hope they put in effort with Joe Hendry and Tony D because both men are strong characters and wrestling personalities. Only downside is Stand and Deliver is less than a month off, so I hope they do as much storytelling as possible in the short amount of time.

Lola Vice and Sol Ruca were chatting backstage. Vice said she loved beating Kelani on Saturday. Vice said she sees Sol Ruca as the next NXT Women’s Champion. Vice said she’ll look forward to facing Sol at Stand and Deliver if possible. Sol thanked Vice for the support…

Fatal Influence made their entrance…[c]

[Hour Two] Kendal Grey and Wren Sinclair were giving Myles Borne props for winning his championship. Borne asked them to help him find Joe Hendry. Wren said his name and looked in a fridge, but he wasn’t there, he was behind Wren. Joe and Borne wished Wren and Grey luck. For some reason, when Wren turned around, Kendal Grey took a whole giant cake out of the fridge and was clawing and scarfing down the whole cake…

John’s Thoughts: The hell was that?

Sol Ruca made her entrance…

3. Sol Ruca vs. Lainey Reid (w/Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley). Both women started the match with some ground holds. Sol used a handstand to block a Snapmare. Sol kicked the back of Lainey’s kneecap. Lainey came back with a roundhouse to the gut. Lainey hit Sol with a shoulder tackle. Reid took down Sol with a dropkick. Sol caught Lainey and planted her to the mat for a two count. Sol hit Reid with a Monkey Flip. Ethan Page and Ricky Saints were using resistance bands via picture in picture.

Sol hit Reid with a running Triangle Moonsault at ringside. Jayne grabbed Sol’s foot which allowed Reid to catch Sol with a double stomp.[c]

Back from break, Sol hit Reid with a dropkick into the corner and then curb stomped her into the bottom buckle. Reid came back with a kick. Reid almost missed, but landed a slingshot cutter for a nearfall. Zaria was shown watching the match backstage. Reid and Sol traded Boo Yay right hands. Sol got a uppercut and back elbow to get momentum. Sol hit Reid with a German Suplex.

Sol caught Reid with a Missile Dropkick. Sol hit Reid with a running knee strike for a two count. Sol overshot a slingshot and Reid came back with a Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Sol reversed a Gory Special into a two count. Sol hit Reid with an X Factor. Sol hit Reid with a modified Air Raid Crash for a two count. Reid rolled up Sol for a two count.

Reid went into sol’s superkick. Reid dragged Sol away to avoid a Sol Snatcher. Reid hit Sol with a Crucifix Bomb. Reid took down the knee pad. Sol dodged the knee and hit Reid with a Sol Snatcher for the victory.

Sol Ruca defeated Lainey Reid via pinfall in 13:10.

Vic noted that this could have been a star making moment for Reid for giving the credible Sol a run for her money. Vic hyped the Women’s title triple threat for the following week…

John’s Thoughts: There were a few slip ups, but I chalk that up to Sol’s athleticism being hard to keep up with at times, and Lainey Reid did a good job recovering from those moments seamlessly. We forget about her since she’s the fill-in third person in Fatal Influence, but she’s very underrated and good in the ring, well ahead of a lot of her fellow NIL wrestlers. The comparison stands out when you compare her to her predecessor Jasmyn Nyx who wasn’t as polished while in this group. Hopefully this showcase of Reid is a sign that they might have bigger and better things for her down the road.

Elio LeFleur, Eli Knight, and Sean Legacy were in the GM office chatting with Robert Stone. LeFleur wanted to face Knight or Legacy soon. Stone said they need to do a tournament first. Vanity Project showed up to gloat before leaving. Legacy said to put a hold on the speed tournament for him and Knight. Stone said he likes what Legacy is thinking (I assume they want to go after Vanity Project’s tag titles)…

Wren Sinclair and Kendal Grey made their entrance…[c]

Blake Howard interviewed Blake Monroe. Monroe bragged about her win and talked about her first Stand and Deliver being all about her. The interview was cut off by Tatum Paxley looking for Blake. Both Blakes responded. They asked if they saw Izzi. They didn’t. After Tatum left, Monroe told Howard he needs to do something about his name because the name “Blake” belongs to her…

Thea Hail made her entrance…

4. Thea Hail vs. Wren Sinclair (w/Kendal Grey) in a 3 minute Speed Tournament Match. Hail went for a Kimura early on, but Wren escaped and slapped Thea. Wren got a two count off a Bulldog. Hail hit Wren with a Suicide Dive at the one minute mark. Wren dodged a crossbody and rolled up Hail for a two count. Hail went for a Kimura again with Wren slipping out. Wren put Hail in the Final Wren-ch for the victory.

Wren Sinclair defeated Thea Hail via submission in 2:55 to win the current WWE Women’s Speed Tournament.

Vic hyped Fallon Henley vs. Wren Sinclair for the following week…

A bunch of wrestlers were in the GM office. Robert Stone told the roster that he created a NXT Tag Team Tournament to crown the number one contenders. OTM showed up late to yell at DarkState. A brawl ensued…[c]

Vic hyped WWE Hall of Fame tickets…

Blake Howard interviewed Fatal Influence about their two title matches next week. Jacy Jayne said she misses Sarah Schreiber. Jayne said if she wants to walk into Stand and Deliver as champion, she needs to make the impossible happen. Jayne talked about so many titles changing in WWE in recent weeks, so the odds are against her. Fallon Henley then looked down to Wren Sinclair winning. Wren Sinclair and Kendal Grey showed up to talk trash to Fatal Influence. Kendal Grey made is clear that she wants to go after the Women’s Titles…

The show cut to Tatum Paxley jumping Izzi Dame in the parking lot. Security and Robert Stone got in between them. Stone booked Tatum Paxley vs. Izzi Dame in a steel cage match for the following week for the Women’s North American Title…

John’s Thoughts: Again, as much as I am apathetic about the story content between Izzi and Tatum (mostly involving dolls and chainsaws), Izzi and Tatum did have the match of the night in my opinion at Vengeance Day. Tatum always steps up to big matches and I’m looking forward to see what both women can do in a steel cage.

Ethan Page made his entrance followed by Ricky Saints. Ethan Page was over-the-top in doing Ricky’s arm pumps during his entrance…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Ethan Page is great. He’s obviously telegraphing turning on Saints, with a possible face turn. Even though he was ready for the main roster when he showed up in the company, his delayed call-up allows him to showcase so much range. From being a comedy heel, serious-vicious heel, tag team wrestler, you name it. I call him the Swiss Army Knife of WWE and I wouldn’t doubt he can make a face turn work. This man can do no wrong and has made everything work for many years, even doing a Better Call Saul gimmick when he was Abyss’s nephew (His Karate Man character was ass though. That was the one ass gimmick he’s had).

Blake Howard interviewed Robert Stone backstage. Stone said next week is Stone’s first show on the road as Interim GM. Stone ran through the advertised matches for that show. Stone announced that he’s eliminating OTM and DarkState from the tournament for brawling in his office. Vanity Project showed up and thanked Stone for weeks off before Stand and Deliver. Stone then booked Vanity Project in a match against Grande, Bravo, and Rayo American for next week…

Stone sent the show to Vic Joseph who was standing up with a mic. Vic hyped next week’s NXT being in Booker T’s hometown. Vic noted that Booker was supposed to only be on NXT for 3 months, but that turned into 3 years. Vic announced that next week’s show will be “Booker T Appreciation Night”…

Myles Borne made his entrance followed by Joe Hendry…

5. Joe Hendry and Myles Borne vs. Ricky Saints and “All Ego” Ethan Page. Joe and Ricky stared the match. Joe dominated with power and chain wrestling. Joe tossed around Ricky with hip tosses. Borne dropkicked Ricky during Joe’s delayed vertical. Borne tagged in and got a two count on Ricky. Ricky got the advantage while Borne was distracted with Ethan. Ethan tagged in and gave Borne strikes.

Borne blocked Ethan’s suplex into Murphy’s Law for a two count. Page tackled Borne into his corner. Page took down Borne with a Big Boot. Borne asked for the title, and Ricky being petty, mocked Page by purposely sliding the North American title belt to the other side of the ring.[c]

Back from break, Borne went for a hot tag, but Ricky tripped Hendry off the apron to prevent the tag. Ricky hit Borne with a Revolution DDT. Joe shoved Page on Ricky to break the pin. Ricky and Ethan kicked Joe out of the ring and got on the same page. Borne fended off Page and Ricky with right hands. Ethan gave Borne a Superplex. Ricky gave Borne a Splash. Borne kicked out at two. Borne hit Ethan with a Eye of the Hurricane.

Joe got the hot tag and cleaned house with clotheslines. Joe hit Ethan with a neckbreaker. Joe hit Ricky with a Fallaway Slam. Joe then hit Ethan with an Attitude Adjustment. Joe hit Ricky with an Angle Slam for a nearfall. Ricky and Joe took each other out with clotheslines. Ricky asked for the title belt this time. Page actually gave Ricky the NXT title this time.

The referee took away the title belt from Ricky. Joe rolled up Ricky for a two count. Page blind tagged in. Ricky gave Joe a Spear. Ricky and Ethan bickered over the blind tag. Borne dropkicked Ricky out of the ring. Page gave Joe a Twisted Grin on the title belt for the victory.

Ethan Page and Ricky Saints defeated Joe Hendry and Myles Borne via pinfall in 11:20.

Ethan mugged in Borne’s face. Ethan and Ricky hugged after the match. Vic Joseph ran through next week’s advertised card. Ethan Page and Ricky Saints did their signature poses. Ricky Saints looked a little weary at Page to close the show…

John’s Thoughts: So they’re probably not going to turn Page babyface, but I do like the Frog and Scorpion Aesop Fable dynamic that Ethan and Ricky have, with Ricky as the Frog and Ethan as the Scorpion. So is it going to be a four way for the NXT Title? We’ll see, but it looks like that with Hendry, Saints, Page, and Tony D in the title picture (one downside with Stand and Deliver some years is they clutter things too much by trying to get everyone on the show).

Fairly middle-of-the-road NXT with a slight bit of positive character development. There was some forward moving stuff, but this is also a show you can push off or watch in pieces if you don’t have time. The bigger show is going to be next week’s edition on the road with big matches. Funny that Jacy Jayne lampshaded all of WWE’s last minute rewrites in recent months with flash title changes.