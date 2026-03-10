AEW Collision rating: How did Saturday’s show perform opposite NXT Vengeance Day?

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 370,000 viewers for TNT, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The show delivered a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic. The previous Collision episode averaged 365,000 viewers and a 0.06 rating.

Powell’s POV: HBO Max streaming numbers are not included in the ratings or viewership counts for AEW programming. The previous show ran against Elimination Chamber. One year earlier, the March 8, 2025, edition of AEW Collision on TNT delivered 363,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the Revolution go-home show.

