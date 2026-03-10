WWE Smackdown rating: Viewership down for the show headlined by Drew McIntyre vs. Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with an average of 1.190 million viewers for USA Network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The number was down compared to the previous episode’s 1.379 million average viewership.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown finished with a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down compared to the previous week’s 0.34 rating. The numbers were surprisingly low for a show headlined by a WWE Championship match. Friday’s numbers are actually comparable to when the show aired on Syfy two weeks ago and averaged 1.113 million viewers and a 0.29 rating. Despite Friday’s numbers being down,Smackdown still finished second for the night on cable television. One year earlier, the March 7, 2025, edition of Smackdown produced 1.731 million viewers and a 0.52 rating for USA Network for the Elimination Chamber go-home show.

