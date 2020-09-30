09/30 Prowrestling.net Free Podcast: Paul “Triple H” Levesque takes pro wrestling media questions and promotes Sunday’s NXT Takeover 31

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor ( , ProWrestling.net Editor ( @prowrestlingnet

WWE executive Paul Levesque (a/k/a Triple H) takes questions from ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell and other members of the pro wrestling media and promotes Sunday’s NXT Takeover 31 event. The topics include the Takeover lineup and the event having a unique look and feel, whether Sunday’s show could be affected by a COVID-19 outbreak, his message to talent regarding what they do outside the WWE Performance Center to prevent the spread of the virus, moving Kyle O’Reilly into a singles program, when the show may go on the road again, whether NXT fits into the WWE Draft, the Retribution faction, Wade Barrett joining the NXT broadcast team, whether there’s any talk of moving NXT TV to a different night of the week, Tegan Nox suffered another ACL tear, and much more…

Join us for NXT Takeover 31 coverage on Sunday and John Moore’s live review of NXT TV every Wednesday night at ProWrestling.net. Dot Net Members also hear his exclusive NXT audio reviews each week.

Click here for the September 30 Paul “Triple H” Levesque conference call.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.