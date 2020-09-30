Tegan Nox suffered another torn ACL

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT wrestler Tegan Nox (Steffanie Newell) suffered a torn ACL. Paul “Triple H” Levesque stated during Wednesday’s NXT Takeover 31 media call that Nox has undergone successful surgery.

Powell’s POV: Nox has has ridiculously tough luck with ACL injuries. She suffered a torn ACL prior to a scheduled appearance in the Mae Young Classic in 2017. She suffered a second torn ACL while working the 2018 Mae Young Classic. She has a long and familiar road to recovery and we certainly wish her the best.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Major League Wrestling voice Rich Bocchini discussing the company's upcoming return, new streaming partnerships, working with AJ Kirsch on color commentary, working in Mexico early in the pandemic, and more...