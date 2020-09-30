AEW Dynamite anniversary touted, TNT executive praises Tony Khan

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The upcoming one year anniversary of the first edition of AEW Dynamite was touted in a Variety website feature written by Joe Otterson that includes quotes from AEW talent and a TNT executive. “I don’t have children, so this is my child,” Cody Rhodes said of the company. “It really is my baby in terms of how I feel about AEW and how I feel about the roster. Even people who are older than me, I think of them as my kids. So I feel very strongly about it. And I think we’ve had a wonderful year so I’m in love with AEW.”

AEW Champion Jon Moxley also spoke about the brand’s success. “We let our talent speak in their own voice, say what they want to say, stay with the feeling, and it creates authentic moments,” he said. “And you’ve seen that with myself, Cody Rhodes, Chris Jericho, Darby Allin, and so many others. You have the feeling of being out there on the fly with no script. You just know we have to go off the air at exactly 10 p.m. and I have to smash the champagne bottle over your head.”

TNT general manager Brett Weitz offered praise for AEW President Tony Khan. “I think where where the rubber really met the road was during when COVID hit and watching Tony really pivot and grow,” Weitz said. “And he was able to keep those storylines going and put so many great things together, even through a global pandemic, and that tells you everything you need to know about the DNA of that brand and that guy as a producer.” Read the full story at Variety.com.

Powell’s POV: The AEW Dynamite anniversary is Friday, October 2. The brand will celebrate its anniversary on the October 14 edition that features Jon Moxley vs. Lance Archer for the AEW Championship. The article also features more from Cody, Tony Khan on working during the pandemic, and Chris Jericho talking about the ratings battle. It’s a good read and here’s an early congratulations to the AEW crew for Friday’s anniversary.



