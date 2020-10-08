Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson reaches Instagram milestone, has more followers than any American man

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson reached 200 million followers on Instagram. Deadline.com notes that Johnson has the most followers of any American man. Johnson released a video regarding the milestone that can be viewed below.

Powell’s POV: If Johnson keeps this up, he might have a nice little career as an influencer if this whole acting thing doesn’t pan out.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features co-host John Moore reviewing the NXT Takeover 31 live special featuring Finn Balor vs. Kyle O'Reilly for the NXT Title, Io Shirai vs. Candice LeRae for the NXT Women's Title, Damian Priest vs. Johnny Gargano for the NXT North American Title, Santos Escobar vs. Isaiah Scott for the NXT Cruiserweight Title, Kushida vs. Velveteen Dream, the first look at the Capitol Wrestling Center, and more...