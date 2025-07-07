WWE Night of Champions poll results for best match and overall grade

CategoriesDot Net Notebook WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The WWE Night of Champions premium live event received a majority B grade from 35 percent of the voters in our post-event poll. C finished second with 32 percent.

-34 percent of our voters gave best match of the night honors to Randy Orton vs. Cody Rhodes in the King of the Ring tournament final. John Cena vs. CM Punk for the WWE Championship finished second with 31 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: Jake Barnett and I both gave the show C- grades. The 2023 WWE Night of Champions finished with a B grade from 45 percent of the voters in our post-show poll, and A finished a close second with 40 percent of the vote. 51 percent of our voters gave best match of the night honors to Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs. Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote.