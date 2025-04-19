WrestleMania 41 lineup: The cards for night one and two of the biggest event of the year

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WrestleMania 41 premium live event that will held on today and Sunday in Las Vegas, Nevada at Allegiant Stadium.

WrestleMania 41 Night One (Tonight)

-Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk (w/Paul Heyman) vs. Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat

-Gunther vs. Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship

-Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair for the WWE Women’s Championship

-“War Raiders” Erik and Ivar vs. “New Day” Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods for the World Tag Team Titles

-LA Knight vs. Jacob Fatu for the U.S. Championship

-Jade Cargill vs. Naomi

-Rey Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano

WrestleMania 41 Night Two (Sunday)

-Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena for the WWE Championship

-Iyo Sky vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley in a Triple Threat for the Women’s World Championship

-Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Lyra Valkyria and Bayley for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

-Bron Breakker vs. Penta vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. Finn Balor in a four-way for the Intercontinental Title

-Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest in a Sin City Street Fight

-AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul

-Randy Orton holds an open challenge

Powell’s POV: Orton’s open challenge was announced on Smackdown. The World Heavyweight Championship match will open night one. WWE premium live events stream on Peacock in the United States and on Netflix internationally. Join me for my live review starting with any pre-show notables at 3CT/4ET or the start of the main card at 6CT/7ET. Jake Barnett and I will co-host same night audio reviews of WrestleMania nights one and two exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).