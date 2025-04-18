Prestige Wrestling “Nothing To Lose” results (4/17): Vetter’s review of Alan Angels vs. vs. Calvin Tankman in a No DQ match for the Prestige Championship, The IInspiration vs. Kylie Rae and Nicole Matthews

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Prestige Wrestling “Nothing To Lose”

Streamed on YouTube.com

April 17, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada at The MEET

This show aired live and free on their YouTube page. I believe six or so shows were slated for this venue, but this is the first event I’m seeing here. It appears to be a plain convention meeting room with light greenish-yellow lighting. This is a smaller room but it’s well-lit and the crowd is perhaps 300-400. Jordan Castle and Brian Zane provided commentary.

1) “Sinner & Saint” Judas Icarus and Travis Williams vs. “Lykos Gym” Kid Lykos and Lykos II. Both teams have already had several matches between Wednesday and Thursday. Kid Lykos and Judas opened with standing switches and worked each other’s left arm. Lykos II and Williams locked up at 1:00, and Lykos II hit a huracanrana. S&S worked over Kid Lykos. Lykos II hit a twisting DDT on Williams for a nearfall at 5:00. Judas hit a senton, and Travis hit a brainbuster on Lykos II for a nearfall. Kid Lykos hit a Lungblower to the back at 7:00 on Judas. Lykos II hit a Spanish Fly for a nearfall. Icarus hit a running clothesline. This has been quite fast-paced. Williams hit a dive to the floor on Kid Lykos. In the ring, Williams hit his assisted X-Factor and pinned Lykos II. They did a LOT in a match that short.

Judas Icarus and Travis Williams defeated Kid Lykos and Lykos II at 8:27.

2. Galeno Del Mar, Hijo Del Dr. Wagner Jr., and Arez vs. “Z-Brats” Ishin, Shun Skywalker, and Kota Minoura. Shun and Arez opened and this crowd was hot and chanted “Lucha Libre!” and they traded quick rollups and armdrags. Shun chopped the massive Galeno. All six were in the ring; the ref had lost control early on. Arez hit a Pele Kick on Ishin at 4:30. Wagner hit a backbreaker over his knee. Galeno hit a splash to the mat for a nearfall. He got up and traded blows with Shun. Shun hit a modified powerbomb for a nearfall.

Wagner hit a reverse suplex, dropping Shun stomach-first for a nearfall at 7:30. Kota and Ishin hit a team suplex on Galeno for a nearfall. Arez hit an Asai Moonsault. Shun dove through the ropes onto everyone. Ishin hit a flipping dive through the ropes at 9:00! Galeno got in the ring and hit a flip dive onto everyone! (He is 6’5″ and nearly 300 pounds, and he flies like the rest of the luchadors!) In the ring, Ishin hit a suplex on Galeno but only got a one-count. Galeno hit a decapitating clothesline on Ishin, then a twisting DDT for the pin. That was a blast.

Galeno Del Mar, Hijo Del Dr. Wagner Jr., and Arez defeated Ishin, Shun Skywalker, and Kota Minoura at 10:31.

3. Jordan Cruz vs. Bodhi Young Prodigy. Jordan appeared on the NJ Strong shows and he’s got a wide frame. Bodhi is still in high school and is giving up a lot of size; he’s been a regular in Vegas-based FSW. Jordan said Bodhi is 17; he hit some quick spin kicks to Cruz’s thighs. Cruz hit a Falcon Arrow at 1:30 and some chops and he kept the teen grounded. Cruz hit a stiff clothesline and flipped the kid. Bodhi hit a top-rope crossbody block, then a huracanrana for a nearfall at 3:30. He went for a 450 Splash but Cruz grabbed him by the throat!

Cruz nailed a top-rope superplex and a neckbreaker over his knee, then a Shining Wizard, but Cruz pulled him up before the three-count and was loudly booed! He hit the No More Sorrow (neckbreaker over his knee) and got the pin. Bodhi is talented, but I like how this was booked — Jordan is a Jake Something-sized body and deserved to win that decisively.

Jordan Cruz defeated Bodhi Young Prodigy at 4:52.

4. Minoru Suzuki vs. Adam Priest. This makes (at least!) three matches for Minoru on Thursday. The bell rang but Priest rolled to the floor and looped around the fans before getting back in. We got a “Murder grandpa!” chant. Priest threw a chop that Suzuki no-sold, so the fans gave a “You f—ed up!” chant. Priest tried some more chops. He rolled to the floor, but this time, Minoru followed him and hit some chops in front of the fans at 3:30. They brawled towards the exits and Minoru jabbed a chair into the gut. They got back in the ring, and Suzuki twisted the fingers and wrist at 5:30.

Minoru applied a half-crab in the center of the ring and sat down on Priest’s back, and the crowd taunted Adam to tap out. Minoru backed him into a corner and hit some forearm strikes at 7:30. Priest hit a chop block to drop Suzuki. Priest immediately applied a Figure Four. They got up and Priest hit some more chops but Minoru now just looked ticked off. Minoru hit a running Penalty Kick for a nearfall at 9:30, and he stomped on Priest. Priest hit a DDT. Suzuki applied a sleeper, then he nailed the Gotch-style piledriver for the pin. Entertaining; this played out exactly as I would have guessed.

Minoru Suzuki defeated Adam Priest at 12:25.

5. Kevin Blackwood vs. Leon Slater (w/Man Like DeReiss). A bit surprising Slater was here instead of on the TNA show at this exact same time. They immediately twisted each other’s left arm, and Slater has the height advantage. Slater hit a handspring-back-elbow, then a plancha to the floor. In the ring, Kevin hit a doublestomp to the chest at 3:30, and they went back to the floor, where Blackwood slammed him on the apron, and he got a nearfall in the ring. Kevin was now in charge and he kept Slater grounded, hitting a back suplex at 6:00. He tied Slater in an abdominal stretch and the crowd was hot and split.

Leon hit a spinning heel kick and they were both down. Leon hit a running Mafia Kick, then a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall at 7:30. Kevin caught him and hit a German Suplex, then a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall at 9:00. Leon hit a Mafia Kick; Kevin hit a jumping knee; Leon hit a standing Blue Thunder Bomb at 11:00. Kevin hit a Helluva Kick; he came off the ropes but Leon caught him with a spinning heel kick! He went for his Swanton 450 Splash but Kevin got his knees up! Kevin immediately hit his top-rope doublestomp on the collarbone of a standing Slater for the pin. A great, hard-hitting match.

Kevin Blackwood defeated Leon Slater at 12:19.

6. “Team Prestige” Jaiden, Drexl, Amira, and Matt Brannigan vs. “Team International” Tate Mayfairs, Evan Rivers, Vaughn Vertigo, and Xia Brookside. As per usual, Brannigan had a mixed drink as he came to the ring. Brookside also is here instead of at TNA. Jaiden and Vaughn opened. Xia got in at 1:30, saw the bizarre Drexl across the ring, and she immediately tapped out! Funny. Tate got in; he also wanted out but all his teammates hopped off the apron. Funny. Tate chopped Drexl, but Drexl liked it! Drexl and Brannigan both twisted Tate’s nipples; the commentators stressed how “weird” this Prestige team is! Funny. The women got in at 4:30, with the powerhouse Amira hitting a delayed suplex on Xia.

All eight fought in the ring. Xia choked Amira in the ropes. Tate hit a cheap shot on Amira too, and Xia got a nearfall at 6:30. Tate got in the ring and fought Xia. Jaiden got in and hit some clotheslines. Vaughn’s team began working over Jaiden in their corner. Drexl got a hot tag and hit some clotheslines and shoulder tackles. He grabbed the men by their groins, then bit at Tate’s groin, too! All eight were in the ring again, and team Prestige hit punches in the four corners. Amira went for a superplex on Vaughn, but he blocked it. Tate hit Amira as she was tied in the Tree of Woe. Rivers hit a moonsault and pinned Amira. I expected the babyfaces to win that one. “Talk about killing the mood,” Castle said.

Tate Mayfairs, Evan Rivers, Vaughn Vertigo, and Xia Brookside defeated Jaiden, Drexl, Amira, and Matt Brannigan at 11:54.

7. El Phantasmo vs. Michael Oku (w/Amira Blair). Yes, Oku had four matches on Thursday, and he had a dark match in AEW in Boston on Wednesday night, too. ELP knocked him down with a shoulder tackle. Oku hit a huracanrana, so ELP hit one, then a plancha to the floor at 2:00. They fought on the floor and traded chops; Oku almost hit Amira! Back in the ring, Oku hit a springboard tornado DDT for a nearfall at 6:00. ELP hit a crossbody block and a Lionsault for a nearfall. Oku hit a running knee and his own LIonsault for a nearfall at 7:30, and he immediately applied a half-crab.

Oku hit a corner dropkick. He hit his Fosbury Flop to the floor at 9:30. Phantasmo hit a top-rope Superplex and a Burning Hammer for a believable nearfall. ELP set up for a superkick but Oku blocked it, and Michael hit an enzuigiri. ELP hit a hard clothesline for a nearfall at 12:00. ELP set up for the CR2, but Oku turned it into a huracanrana for a believable nearfall. Oku got a backslide for a believable nearfall and he yelled at the ref. ELP nailed a superkick for a believable nearfall. ELP then hit the CR2 (modified Styles Clash) for a believable nearfall; I thought that was it. ELP then hit the Thunderkiss 86 (frogsplash) for the pin. That was thrilling; that’s my type of match!

El Phantasmo defeated Michael Oku at 13:25.

8. Nicole Matthews and Kylie Rae vs. “The IInsperation” Jessica McKay and Cassie Lee. Nicole doesn’t seem overly thrilled to be teaming with the so-happy-to-be-here Kylie. The IInsperation got a massive pop and a “Welcome back!” chant. Yes, these are the former IIconics of WWE. Both are fairly blonde now and wore similar leopard print. Nicole and Cassie opened, with Matthews knocking her down with a shoulder tackle. McKay twisted Kylie’s left arm. The IInsperation worked over Kylie and did their Iconic pose at 4:30. Matthews and Kylie started to head to the back! Of course, the IInsperation dragged them back into the ring, put them in opposite corners, and punched them.

Matthews slammed Lee’s left knee at 6:00, and Kylie dove on Cassie for a nearfall. Kylie hit a dropkick on Cassie’s knee as it was tied in the ropes, and Cassie writhed on the mat in pain. Lee got a tornado DDT on Matthews for a nearfall at 8:30. Matthews hit a standing neckbreaker, and she applied a half-crab at 10:00. McKay jumped in and put Kylie in a half-crab. The IInsperation hit a team slam, dropping Kylie face-first to the mat and pinned her. Entertaining; they certainly didn’t embarrass themselves in their big return.

Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay defeated Kylie Rae and Nicole Matthews at 10:53.

9. Alan Angels vs. Calvin Tankman in a no-DQ match for the Prestige World Title. Calvin came out first, but Angels hit him from behind with a trash can as he walked to the ring. We got a bell at 00:44 to officially begin. Angels wrapped a chain around Calvin’s neck and choked him, then he hit an enzuigiri. Tankman hit a massive shoulder tackle that sent Angels flying! They went to the floor, where Tankman hit some loud chops, and he struck Angels with a chair. Angels dove onto a door that Tankman was holding at 5:00, with them crashing to the floor. They got into the ring and Angels hit Calvin with a chair and got a nearfall at 6:30 and the crowd chanted profanities at Alan.

Alan hit a DDT onto a garbage can for a nearfall. He unloaded some forearm strikes. He swung a chair, but it ricocheted off the ropes and onto his forehead at 8:30 (He does that spot particularly well). Tankman immediately hit a brainbuster across an open chair. Tankman went for a pop-up spinning back fist, but Angels blocked it, dragged Calvin to the mat, and tried to get the Halo Stretch. When he couldn’t lock it in, he hit blows to the back, and he tied a chain around Calvin’s neck! He now had the Halo Stretch (Rings of Saturn) locked in at 10:30, but Calvin escaped and hit a clothesline.

Calvin nailed the pop-up spinning back fist for a believable nearfall. Calvin hit a second-rope powerbomb through a board bridge at 14:00 for a nearfall. They fought on the ropes when Jordan Cruz suddenly jumped in, hit Calvin, and powerbombed him through several open chairs! Alan seemed to not know what was going on. Alan hit the Halo Strike onto a chair that Jordan was holding against Calvin’s head and he got the pin.

Alan Angels defeated Calvin Tankman in a No DQ match to retain the Prestige World Title at 16:45.

Final Thoughts: An entertaining show. I really liked Oku-ELP and that takes best match. Blackwood-Slater was good for second, and I’ll go with the luchador six-man tag just ahead of the main event for third. A lot to like here. The teaming of Prestige’s weird goofballs was fun. The return of the IInspiration was fun. Unlike most of the shows I’ve reviewed from this weekend, this one is FREE and easy to find on YouTube, so go check it out.