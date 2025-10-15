Prestige Wrestling “Roseland XII” results: Vetter’s review of Judas Icarus vs. Kevin Blackwood for the Prestige Title, Midnight Heat vs. The Good Brothers for the Prestige Tag Titles, Shayna Baszler vs. Dani Luna

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, TNA, GCW, MLW, and other notable live events. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

Prestige Wrestling “Roseland XII”

October 5, 2025, in Portland, Oregon, at Roseland Theater

Released October 14, 2025, on YouTube.com

Jordan Castle and Brian Zane provided commentary. They always draw an absolutely packed crowd of perhaps 500 here. Lighting is always just so-so here, but it seems much better today than some recent shows.

* Prestige Wrestling promoter William Quintana announced recently he is shutting down the promotion, so this is among their final shows. This crowd tonight is fully aware of it and it feels like they are having an ‘Irish wake,’ making this night an extra-special celebration of what this promotion has been, and meant to these fans.

* It deserves its own bullet point — the commercials come about every three minutes. I hate it. I get it; I’m watching a free show on YouTube, but the breaks are too frequent here. (I just watched two Glory Pro shows on YouTube that never had a single commercial break.)

1. Cody Chhun vs. Travis Williams. This crowd was HOT and chanted “Both these guys!” before they even locked up. Standing switches as they twisted each other’s left arm. Chhun hit a dropkick at 4:00 that sent Travis flying. Cody backed him into a corner and hit some chops. Williams hit a back suplex at 6:00. Cody did a Spinaroonie to his feet and a splash into the corner. Williams dove to the floor onto Cody at 9:00. In the ring, he hit his handspring-back-clothesline for a nearfall.

Williams hit a ‘Cody Cutter’ for a nearfall; the commentators said it would be embarrassing if Chhun lost to his own move. They traded rollups, and Williams hit an enzuigiri and a running knee. Cody nailed the Cody Cutter (fadeaway stunner from the corner) for a believable nearfall at 12:00. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Williams hit some spinning back fists, then a brainbuster for the pin! That was a really sharp opener.

Travis Williams defeated Cody Chhun at 13:36.

2. Johnnie Robbie vs. Trish Adora for the West Coast Pro Women’s Title. I’ll reiterate that Robbie spent several months in Japan this year and has come back significantly better. (I also applaud the change in ring gear; a black top that looks like what a real female fighter would wear.) Johnnie hit some armdrags. They hit stereo shoulder blocks with neither going down. Trish finally dropped her with a shoulder tackle, then she hit a neckbreaker over her knee at 3:30. Robbie hit a Helluva Kick in the corner, then a Lungblower move to the chin, and she stomped on Adora.

Adora hit a Northern Lights Suplex for a nearfall at 5:30. Robbie applied a Camel Clutch and cranked back on Adora’s head. Adora hit some buttbumps to Robbie’s face in the corner, then a suplex for a nearfall. Castle talked about how Robbie missed a year of action with a neck injury. Adora applied a full nelson lock with her LEGS (not her arms). Johnnie hit a short-arm clothesline and a Kamigyoe knee strike for a nearfall at 10:00. Adora hit a brainbuster for a believable nearfall. They got up and traded forearm strikes, and Adora hit the Lariat Tubman (clothesline) for a nearfall. Johnnie hit flying double knees to the neck and scored the pin. That was really good.

Johnnie Robbie defeated Trish Adora to retain the West Coast Pro Women’s Title at 11:11.

3. Matt Brannigan vs. Danhausen. As per usual, Brannigan (think WCW-era Lenny Lane) carried a mixed drink in each hand. The crowd chanted, “this is wrestling!” before they locked up. Brannigan gave a beverage to Danhausen, who didn’t like the taste. Brannigan covered his eyes to ‘block a curse,’ and that earned a “holy shit!” chant. Yes, lots and lots of comedy. They both missed dropkicks; neither could kip up and they flopped like fish on the mat. I’m not a ‘comedy guy’ but this was working for me. The ref finally helped them up. Suddenly, a blow-up doll was in the ring and Danhausen slammed it to the mat, and the crowd chanted profanities at him.

Danhausen finally was able to curse Brannigan, who was … forced against his will to twist his own nipples! The crowd was totally into this silliness. Danhausen poured his jar of teeth down Brannigan’s throat and kicked them out, and got a nearfall at 6:00. “This is war-ravaged Portland right here!” Brian Zane said. Danhausen got a big LEGO box… a single LEGO fell onto the mat. Funny. Matt took a drink of liquid courage, and he bodyslammed Danhausen onto the single LEGO, then a chokeslam for the pin. I know the match worked when I’m smiling throughout.

Matt Brannigan defeated Danhausen at 7:56.

4. “Midnight Heat” Ricky Gibson and Eddie Pearl vs. “The Good Brothers” Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows for the Prestige Tag Team Titles. Gibson and Anderson opened. Gallows and Pearl entered at 2:30, and Doc stomped on Eddie’s fingers, then dropped Pearl with a single punch. Gallows backed him into a corner and hit more punches to the gut. The MH took control and kept Karl grounded and in their corner. Gallows got a hot tag at 9:00 and beat up the Midnight Heat, hitting a double crossbody block. Castle made a ‘Festus’ reference. Pearl pulled out a small chain and wrapped it around his fist. Karl got a rollup on Gibson for a nearfall. Pearl punched Karl with the chain; Gibson rolled up Karl for the pin. Meh.

“Midnight Heat” Ricky Gibson and Eddie Pearl defeated “The Good Brothers” Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows to retain the Prestige Tag Team Titles at 11:24.

5. Elliot Tyler and Sid Sylum and Casey Ferreira and Cole Riviera vs. Drexl and Jaiden and “The Flaming Aces” Spencer Scott and Zaye Perez. Drexl charged into the ring and tackled nemesis Elliot Tyler, and we’re underway! Jaiden dove through the ropes onto Tyler. Cole and Spencer traded offense in the ring. Spencer hit a second-rope corkscrew splash at 3:00. Ferreira got a hot tag, but the Flaming Aces hit some quick team moves on him. Sid hit a running knee on Spencer Scott, and the heels worked over Scott in their corner. Zaye entered and battled the big Sid. Cole hit a running knee on Jaiden. Drexl hit a piledriver on Cole. Flaming Aces hit a German Suplex-and-running neckbreaker combo. Casey hit a top-rope frogsplash for the pin! That was non-stop action.

Elliot Tyler and Sid Sylum and Casey Ferreira and Cole Riviera defeated Drexl and Jaiden and Spencer Scott and Zaye Perez at 7:19.

6. Shayna Baszler vs. Dani Luna. A nice pop for Shayna. An intense lockup and feeling-out process to open. Shayna hit a running knee at 3:00 and a stomp on the elbow; Luna rolled to the floor and sold the pain in her arm. In the ring, Shayna targeted the left arm and twisted it. She hit some Yes Kicks at 6:00 and kept Luna on the mat. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Luna hit a running one-footed dropkick, and they were both down at 7:30. Shayna applied an ankle lock, but Dani escaped, and Dani hit a slingshot powerbomb for a nearfall.

Dani hit a basement dropkick to the back of the head, and they were both down at 9:30. Shayna hit a German Suplex and a sliding kick for a nearfall. She picked up Dani for a gut-wrench suplex, but just slammed Luna straight down stomach-first and got a nearfall. Shayna applied a sleeper, and they fell to the mat, and it appeared to be over. Dani writhed on the mat and tried to escape; she fought to her feet and fell backwards to drop her weight onto Shayna. Dani hit a pump kick. However, Shayna caught her and nailed a powerslam for the sudden pin. A sharp match.

Shayna Baszler defeated Dani Luna at 11:43.

* Next up is a gauntlet tag match , with the winning team becoming No. 1 contenders. Jordan Castle said he doesn’t know which teams are in this. Castle said we have EIGHT teams in this, so we have seven mini-matches.

7a. “Alpha Sigma Squad” Caleb Kennedy and Brendan Roy vs. “Amerikan Gunz” Ethan HD and Mike Santiago. Roy has long, curly hair, Caleb has short hair, and they are new to me. The Gunz are seasoned veterans, and the crowd was behind them. Santiago hit a rolling cannonball in the corner. The Gunz beat up the kids, and Ethan hit a top-rope doublestomp to the chest, and Santiago made the pin.

Ethan HD and Mike Santiago defeated Caleb Kennedy and Brendan Roy at 2:42.

7b. Ethan HD and Mike Santiago vs. “Los Suavicitos” Danny Rose and Ricky Gee. Gee and Rose are heels in West Coast Pro. I restarted the stopwatch at first contact, as we didn’t have a new bell. Gee hit some Vader Bombs on Ethan, and LS worked Ethan HD over early on. Ethan hit a Lionsault Press on both of them. Santiago hit a German Suplex. Ethan hit a DVD, dropping one heel onto the other for a nearfall. Gee got a rollup and he reached out and grabbed Rose’s hand for added leverage for the flash, cheap pin out of nowhere.

Ricky Gee and Danny Rose defeated Ethan HD and Mike Santiago at 2:44.

7c. Ricky Gee and Danny Rose vs. “Better Together” Ori Gold and Hadar Horvitz. I’ve seen these guys at least once before. They wore pink pants with their teammate’s face on them. Ori has longer hair in a ponytail, and he battled Rose early on. Gee crotched Hadar around the ring post. Los Suavicitos hit a team crossbody block move and pinned Gold. This is why I hate gauntlets; I find it so damaging for a team to lose this quickly.

Ricky Gee and Danny Rose defeated Ori Gold and Hadar Horvitz at 2:56.

7d. Ricky Gee and Danny Rose vs. “C4” Cody Chhun and Guillermo Rosas. The crowd popped for C4’s music. (I think it was fair to assume, as Cody already wrestled, that they wouldn’t be in this.) Los Suavicitos worked over Rosas immediately. Cody entered and hit some jab punches on Gee. C4 hit stereo superkicks at 1:30. They hit a dropkick-and-suplex combo for the pin.

Cody Chhun and Guillermo Rosas defeated Ricky Gee and Danny Rose at 1:52.

7e. Cody Chhun and Guillermo Rosas vs. “ADK” Bryce Kouza and Aiden Andrews. The commentators said these ADK kids are from Sacramento, and they are clearly quite young. Aiiden is the heavier one, and he hit a fallaway slam. Jordan said this is ADK’s first-ever match in Oregon. ADK worked over Chhun and kept him grounded. Rosas got a hot tag and battled the smaller Kouza. C4 hit a team powerbomb move to pin Kouza. That’s a long drive for a match that short…

Cody Chhun and Guillermo Rosas defeated Bryce Kouza and Aiden Andrews at 2:59.

7f. Cody Chhun and Guillermo Rosas vs. “Platonic Romance” Damian Desire and Richie Coy. These kids both look like long-haired Freddie Mercury. They hit some basement dropkicks. Cody hit a stunner on one, then a Cody Cutter on the other. Coy got a flash rollup and pinned Cody! Chhun sat up in disbelief he just got pinned! The crowd was equally shocked.

Damian Desire and Richie Coy defeated Cody Chhun and Guillermo Rosas at 1:23.

7g. Damian Desire and Richie Coy vs. Jordan Cruz and Ocean Avery. I’ve seen Avery just a few times; he’s a biit taller than Cruz, and they both have muscles on their muscles. Cruz and Avery charged into the ring and beat up these scrawny kids. Zane wasn’t sure if those two had teamed before. Cruz tossed one across the ring. Avery dropped one stomach-first on the top rope, and Cruz slammed the kid on the ring apron. Richie Coy hit a tornado DDT. Avery tossed Coy onto Desire, then Avery hit a package piledriver. Cruz hit his “No More Sorrow” (neckbreaker over his knee) for the pin.

Jordan Cruz and Ocean Avery defeated Damian Desire and Richie Coy at 2:32.

* Sledge Hammer and Jack Hammer came out of the back, but they were attacked by Midnight Heat as soon as they emerged through the curtain! Eddie repeatedly hit the 500-pound Sledge Hammer over the head with a chair and they locked him in a freight elevator! They then pushed Jack Hammer into the ring.

7h. Jordan Cruz and Ocean Avery vs. Jack Hammer. Avery opened and beat up Jack Hammer and hit some elbow strikes to the back of the neck. Cruz hit a bodyslam for a nearfall. Jack hit a Goldberg-style Jack Hammer slam on Cruz for a nearfall. Jack got a victory roll for the flash pin!

Jack Hammer defeated Jordan Cruz and Ocean Avery to win the gauntlet at 3:23.

8. Nicole Matthews vs. Amira for the Deadlock Pro Women’s Title. These two have fought multiple times already. Again, Amira is a short powerhouse, and as I’ve noted, she wasn’t heavy before, but she came back from an excursion in Japan this summer really slimmed down. The crowd taunted Nicole with a “new champ!” chant. Jordan reminded us that Amira lasted a 10-minute time limit to earn this title shot. Standing switches early on as Nicole twisted Amira’s left arm. Nicole rolled to the floor at 1:30 to stall, and she was booed.

They traded more reversals on the mat, and Matthews again rolled to the floor to regroup. Amira hit some running splashes in the corner. Amira nailed her with a running cannonball in the corner at 4:00, then one to the floor. They fought at ringside and traded chops. In the ring, Matthews hit a hard pump kick that sent Amira flying, and she was booed. Nicole choked her in the ropes and was in charge. Matthews tied Amira’s legs up on the mat and cranked back on her head. They got back to their feet, and Matthews hit some forearm strikes at 9:30; Amira fired up and hit her own blows.

Amira hit a German Suplex and was fired up. She went to the top rope but slipped and fell, and Matthews kicked her to the floor. (Good recovery there by them.) In the ring, Amira hit another German Suplex for a nearfall at 11:00, then a short-arm clothesline and a Northern Lights Suplex with a high bridge for a nearfall. Matthews hit a fallaway slam and a clothesline for a nearfall. She applied a cravat on the mat, but Amira flipped her over for a nearfall. Amira applied a Boston Crab at 13:30, but Matthews reached the ropes. Nicole got a small package for a nearfall. Amira hit another rolling cannonball, then a World’s Strongest Slam, but Matthews rolled out of the ring at 15:30.

Matthews hit a brainbuster on the ring apron! They both collapsed to the floor and we got a “holy shit!” chant. In the ring, Amira blocked a suplex and she hit her own brainbuster at 17:00! They fought on the top rope, and Nicole slammed Amira’s head onto the top of the ring post! Matthews hit a Spider German Suplex out of the corner, then reapplied the La Belle Lock (cravat lock) on the mat. The ref checked on Amira, determined she was out, and called for the bell. Really good action; these two really work well together.

Nicole Matthews defeated Amira to retain the Deadlock Pro Women’s Title at 18:29.

9. Judas Icarus (w/Travis Williams) vs. Kevin Blackwood for the Prestige World Title. An intense lockup to open and a feeling-out process. They traded forearm strikes. Icarus hit a hard clothesline for a nearfall, then a bodyslam for a nearfall at 6:00. Blackwood hit a back suplex for a nearfall at 8:30. Icarus hit a diving European Uppercut to the back of the head. Kevin hit a snap suplex for a nearfall at 10:30, but he couldn’t apply a Boston Crab. They got up and traded more forearm strikes. Judas hit a big back-body drop at 13:00.

Judas hit a twisting brainbuster for a nearfall. Kevin got a flash rollup for a nearfall. Judas slammed him stomach-first to the mat for a nearfall at 14:30. Kevin hit some blows to the kidneys and some open-hand slaps to the face. Judas got up, and they traded forearm strikes. Kevin hit a spin kick to the head. They hit stereo clotheslines and were both down at 17:00. This has been really good. Kevin hit an enzuigiri in the corner. Judas hit a running Penalty Kick on the ring apron. Back in the ring, Judas missed a frog splash, and Blackwood hit an Angle Slam into the turnbuckles, then a brainbuster for a believable nearfall at 19:30. This crowd was going nuts!

Blackwood locked in a Boston Crab. Icarus knocked him off the top rope to the mat, then he hit the frog splash for a nearfall at 21:00. Kevin applied a sleeper on the mat, but Judas flipped over and escaped. They traded rollups. Kevin hit a Helluva Kick for a nearfall at 23:00, and the crowd popped for the kickout. Blackwood hit a running knee to the back of the head for a nearfall. Icarus hit a superkick. Blackwood hit a clothesline and a top-rope doublestomp to the back for a believable nearfall at 24:30. Kevin immediately applied the Boston Crab again, but Judas got to the ropes. “This is what professional wrestling is all about!” Castle exclaimed. Blackwood hit a Helluva Kick, then a top-rope doublestomp to the collarbone for the pin! New champion!

Kevin Blackwood defeated Judas Icarus to win the Prestige World Title at 26:29.

* Kevin got on the mic and ripped the crowd for how they disrespect him. He’s straight edge and better than all of you! That brought out Matt Brannigan, drink in hand, and he got in the ring! “There’s the biggest drunk of them all!” Castle said. Blackwood knocked the drink out of Matt’s hand, turned and left, with no punches thrown.

Final Thoughts: An epic main event to close out a very good show. Blackwood is easily top ten on the U.S. indy scene, and he just always delivers in the ring. I could certainly sense early on that they were going 20+ minutes at the pacing and how little there was to describe, but they sure ramped up the pace and energy as they went on and told quite a story. They easily had the best match of the show.

Some really strong other options here for second best. I’ll go with Amira-Matthews just ahead of Shayna-Dani. That Chhun-Williams opener was really strong and definitely earns honorable mention. Brannigan-Danhausen was hilarious and fun. Robbie vs. Adora was really good, and it’s great to see three separate women’s matches on a show.

On the downside, the Good Brothers do absolutely nothing for me, and no way anyone can say that match “met or exceeded expectations.” You may want to skip that one; Gallows definitely didn’t break a sweat. I get that gauntlets are a way to get some new faces on the show, but when each mini-match goes about three minutes, no one really gets a chance to shine, either. The positives definitely outweigh the negatives, and this show gets a strong recommendation.