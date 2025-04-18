WWE Smackdown results (4/18): Powell’s live review of the WrestleMania 41 go-home show with John Cena, The Street Profits vs. MCMG for the WWE Tag Titles, Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Smackdown (Episode 1,339)

April 18, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada at T-Mobile Arena

Simulcast live on USA Network and internationally on Netflix

[Hour One] Joe Tessitore checked in on commentary while shots aired of WrestleMania and Smackdown host venues Allegiant Stadium and T-Mobile Arena. WWE Champion Cody Rhodes was shown signing autographs at a backstage table. Shots aired of “The Motor City Machine Guns” Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin, and “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins.

Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga were shown arriving outside the venue in a black SUV. Tonga grabbed his phone out of the backseat and was attacked by LA Knight, who slammed a car door on Tonga’s left hand. Wade Barrett joined Tessitore on commentary…

Seth Rollins made his entrance and headed to the ring for a promo. A CM Punk chant broke out. Rollins sat down cross-legged in the middle of the ring. An “OTC” chant broke out. Rollins said they’d get to the OTC in a minute, but he wanted to start with the other guy first.

Rollins said Punk returned to the ring after ten long years, but it wasn’t a WWE ring. Rollins asked if Punk returned because the fans chanted his name or because someone wrote him a big fat check.

Rollins said that when Punk burned that bridge like all others, he returned to WWE. Rollins said it’s because “they wrote him another big fat check.” Rollins told the crowd to tell him when he was telling lies. He said Punk didn’t come back to WWE because of the fans. He called Punk a liar and a coward.

Rollins said Roman Reigns doesn’t even pretend to care about the fans or WWE. Rollins said that Reigns is in the Reigns business, and called him Mr. Private Jet, Mr. Limited Schedule, and Mr. Handpicked Opponent. Some fans sang Reigns’ name.

Rollins said he knows everything about sacrifice, unlike his WrestleMania opponents. Rollins recalled Paul Heyman bringing him, Reigns, and Dean Ambrose into WWE to be a shield for Punk. Rollins said he sacrificed everything he had in the ring to be that shield.

Rollins said he didn’t get credit because everyone in the back wanted the cameras and the spotlight on Reigns. Rollins said it was all about Reigns and how he would be the next cash cow for WWE. Rollins spoke about sacrificing last year with a bad knee and with his stepfather dying of cancer. Rollins said he made sure Reigns lost. The fans chanted Rollins’ entrance theme.

Rollins said the story started 12 years ago when Heyman brought him and Reigns into WWE, and it would end at WrestleMania with the most important Triple Threat match in history. Rollins promised to leave it all on the line. He said he would sacrifice everything he has to make sure that the business, the company, and the industry moves forward in the right direction. “That’s not a prediction, that’s a spoiler,” Rollins said before cackling and tossing the mic behind him…

Powell’s POV: A top-notch go-home show from Rollins. It’s going to be interesting to see how the fans react to all three men in the Triple Threat. If the fans at Smackdown are any indication, the WrestleMania crowd likes all three wrestlers.

Tessitore and Barrett spoke at ringside. Tessitore said that Barrett will be on the WrestleMania call with Michael Cole and Pat McAfee. They ran through the WrestleMania lineups for both nights…

The Andre the Giant trophy was shown at ringside and then ring announcer Mark Nash introduced the participants starting with Rey Fenix. An Andre video package aired as the entrances continued.

1. Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. The 26 entrants included Rey Fenix, Shinsuke Nakamura, Carlito, R-Truth, Chad Gable, Brutus Creed, Julius Creed, R-Truth, The Miz, Karrion Kross, Carmelo Hayes, Andrade, Tyler Bate, Otis, Akira Tozawa, Angel, Berto, Austin Theory, Grayson Waller, Elton Prince, Kit Wilson, Santos Escobar, Ludwig Kaiser, Pete Dunne, Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro, and Dragon Lee.