AEW Collision rating for the Thursday night Spring BreakThru edition

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Thursday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 353,000 viewers for TNT, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. Collision produced a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Powell’s POV: The Collision numbers are for TNT and do not include Max streaming numbers. For comparison’s sake, Saturday’s Collision episode averaged 455,000 viewers and a 0.12 rating. One year earlier, the April 20, 2024, edition of AEW Collision delivered 461,000 viewers with a 0.13 in the 18-49 demographic for the AEW Dynasty go-home show.