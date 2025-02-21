WWE Smackdown results (2/21): Powell’s live review of The Rock’s appearance, DIY vs. Pretty Deadly for the WWE Tag Team Titles, Drew McIntyre vs. Jimmy Uso

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Smackdown (Episode 1,330)

New Orleans, Louisiana at Smoothie King Center

Aired live February 21, 2025 on USA Network

[Hour One] Joe Tessitore checked in on commentary while a shot aired of the host city. Tessitore hyped The Rock’s appearance and a “Final Boss Returns” graphic was displayed. Backstage and arrival shots aired of WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton, and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair and Naomi.

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes was shown walking backstage. Smackdown general manager Nick Aldis appeared and shook hands with Cody. Aldis informed Cody that he was out of the scheduled six-man tag match. Aldis said it was out of his control and then informed Cody that the decision was made by The Final Boss, who wants to see Cody in the ring later…

Tessitore and Wade Barrett checked in from the broadcast able. Barrett said something about tearing up the script because of The Final Boss appearing…

Drew McIntyre made his entrance and was introduced by ring announcer Lilian Garcia. Jimmy Uso was shown walking backstage. Jimmy looked into the camera and addressed McIntyre. Jimmy questioned whether McIntyre would win the Elimination Chamber match and go on and win the WWE Championship at WrestleMania. Jimmy said he could answer that and then motioned before the crowd said “yeet.” Jimmy made his entrance…

1. Drew McIntyre vs. Jimmy Uso. Tessitore said McIntyre and Jimmy had been in the ring together 38 times before, but this was their first singles match. Jimmy hit McIntyre with a suicide dive. McIntyre came right back and reverse Alabama Slammed Jimmy on the ring steps heading into a picture-in-picture break. [C]

Jimmy caught McIntyre leaping from the ropes with a superkick. Jimmy followed up with a spear for a near fall. McIntyre avoided a double stomp and then put Uso down with a neckbreaker. McIntyre kipped up and then counted down for a Claymore Kick, but Jimmy superkicked him. McIntyre immediately hit a Glasgow Kiss and then jawed at Jimmy. McIntyre went for another reverse Alabama Slam, but Jimmy rolled him into a pin and got the three count.

Jimmy Uso defeated Drew McIntyre in 11:10.

After the match, McIntyre expressed disbelief and then attacked Jimmy. McIntyre told Jimmy that this meant nothing to him and Jimmy means nothing to him. McIntyre placed Jimmy’s head next to the ring post casing. McIntyre set up for a kick, but a group of producers and referees intervened. McIntyre teased leaving and then ran back to the ring where he hit Jimmy with a Claymore Kick. McIntyre leaned against the middle rope and laughed while the producers barked at him…

Tessitore hyped the new main event of Damian Priest and Braun Strowman vs. Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu…

Powell’s POV: I guess the Final Boss wants to talk to Tama Tonga too? Okay, probably not. It was nice to get an upset in the opening match. McIntyre got his heat right back and one can only assume that this will lead to a rematch.

Solo Sikoa arrived at the building in a black SUV. Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga were waiting for Solo, who said what happened to Tonga last week was an accident. Fatu said that if it wasn’t an accident, Sikoa wouldn’t be standing there. Solo said he would be at ringside during Fatu and Tonga’s match. Fatu said he and Solo would run the play instead. Solo said that’s why he loves Fatu. Solo said he was going to talk to Nick Aldis…

Tessitore hyped the return of The Final Boss… An ad for Raw hyped Bianca Belair and Naomi vs. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Tag Team Titles, and Lyra Valkyria vs. Dakota Kai for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship… [C]

Powell’s POV: A local ad aired for AEW Dynamite on March 26 in St. Paul, Minnesota with tickets starting at $20.

Tessitore hyped the Elimination Chamber Kickoff for next Friday at 5:30CT/6:30ET and said it will be hosted by Michael Cole… An Elimination Chamber video package aired…

Footage aired from earlier in the day of Carmelo Hayes was walking backstage when R-Truth approached him and told him that they have a tag team match. Hayes asked who made the match. “Him,” Truth said. Truth nodded to someone behind Hayes. The Miz entered the scene and said he was “him.” Miz said he and Hayes would team as “Melo Don’t Miz” and then asked Truth who his partner would be. Truth said he had a Louisiana legend. Miz tried to get Hayes to say “awesome.” When Hayes left him hanging, Truth returned and told Hayes that Miz wanted him to say “awesome.” Hayes said no…

Carmelo Hayes and The Miz made their entrance… [C]

Powell’s POV: Will former WWE Tag Team Champion Nicholas from WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans make his triumphant return as Truth’s partner?!?

A clip aired from WWE LFG that showed Bubba Ray Dudley giving advice to a trainee…

A Zelina Vega vignette aired. She said people have judged her based on her size throughout her carer. She said she’s never had it easy and had to scratch and claw for everything. She spoke about how moving to Smackdown is a fresh start. Vega said her dreams are bigger than her measurements (a shot of the WWE Women’s Championship was shown)…

R-Truth made his entrance and sang a verse of his song while standing on the stage. He gave the cut sign and then said his partner was born and bread in Louisiana. Truth introduced “Louisiana Knight.” LA Knight came out. Truth gave Knight a Po Boy sandwich…

2. LA Knight and R-Truth vs. Carmelo Hayes and The Miz. Truth tagged in Miz at one point and then went to the apron while the broadcast team explained that he and Miz are former partners. Hayes knocked Truth off the apron heading into a break. [C]