WrestleMania 42 officially announced for New Orleans

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WrestleMania 42 will be held on April 11-12 in New Orleans, Louisiana at the Caesars Superdome. The announcement was made by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson during Friday’s WWE Smackdown television show.

Powell’s POV: This will be the third time that the Superdome has played host to a WrestleMania event. The venue hosted to WrestleMania 34 in 2018, and WrestleMania 30 in 2014. The listed attendance for WrestleMania 34 is 78,133.