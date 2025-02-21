What's happening...

WrestleMania 42 officially announced for New Orleans

February 21, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WrestleMania 42 will be held on April 11-12 in New Orleans, Louisiana at the Caesars Superdome. The announcement was made by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson during Friday’s WWE Smackdown television show.

Powell’s POV: This will be the third time that the Superdome has played host to a WrestleMania event. The venue hosted to WrestleMania 34 in 2018, and WrestleMania 30 in 2014. The listed attendance for WrestleMania 34 is 78,133.

