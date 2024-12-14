AEW Collision lineup: The full card for tonight’s show, potential late start time

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s AEW Collision.

-Jamie Hayter vs. Willow Nightingale to qualify for the International Women’s Cup match

-Kazuchika Okada vs. The Beast Mortos in a Continental Classic blue league match

-Toni Storm vs. Shazza McKenzie

-“Top Flight” Dante Martin and Darius Martin vs. Lio Rush and Action Andretti for a shot at the AEW Tag Team Titles

-Kris Statlander vs. Tootie Lynn

-Orange Cassidy, Daniel Garcia, Truth Magnum, Turbo Floyd, and Komander vs. Mason Madden, Mansoor, Tony Nese, Ariya Daivari, and Josh Woods

-Kyle Fletcher vs. Mark Briscoe in a Continental Classic blue league match

Powell’s POV: Collision was taped on Thursday in St. Louis at Chaifetz Arena. Collision will air tonight on TNT at 7CT/8ET or after the network’s NBA coverage. My review will be available late night due to WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event coverage. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).