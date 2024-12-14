WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event lineup: The card for tonight’s NBC/Peacock special

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event special that will air tonight on NBC.

-Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens for the WWE Championship

-Gunther vs. Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest in a Triple Threat for the World Heavyweight Championship

-Liv Morgan vs. Iyo Sky for the Women’s World Championship

-Michin vs. Chelsea Green in the finals tournament to crown the first Women’s United States Title

-Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn

Powell’s POV: Jesse Ventura will appear as part of the broadcast team. The semifinals of the Women’s United States Title tournament were held on Friday’s Smackdown. Join me for my live review as the two-hour show airs on NBC and streams on Peacock tonight at 7CT/8ET. A same night audio review will be available as this week’s Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast.