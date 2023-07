WWE announces WrestleMania XL tickets on-sale date

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Friday to announce that WrestleMania XL tickets will go on sale on August 18.

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced that tickets for WrestleMania 40, which takes place Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, will be available starting Friday, August 18 at 10 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster. Ticket pre-registration for the two-day event is now available at https://www.wwe.com/wm40-presale.

Prior to the general ticket on-sale on August 18, WWE has exclusive ticket packages available now for WrestleMania 40 via On Location. WrestleMania 40 Priority Passes offer fans the chance to be ringside for every exhilarating moment, including premium seating, pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities, exclusive merchandise and more.

In less than one week, On Location’s WWE Priority Pass packages for WrestleMania 40 have surpassed WWE records. Limited packages remain available ahead of the general ticket on-sale event on August 18.

Powell’s POV: As always, those interested in tickets would be wise to be ready to order their tickets before the on-sale date, as the company is sure to have pre-sale events.