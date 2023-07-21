ROH Death Before Dishonor lineup (live coverage tonight) The full card for tonight’s pay-per-view event

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the Ring of Honor Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view that will be held tonight in Trenton, New Jersey at Cure Insurance Arena.

-Claudio Castagnoli vs. Pac for the ROH World Championship

-Athena vs. Willow Nightingale for the ROH Women’s Championship

-Samoa Joe vs. Dalton Castle for the ROH TV Title

-Katsuyori Shibata vs. Daniel Garcia for the ROH Pure Championship

-Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix vs. Matt Taven and Mike Bennett vs. Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor vs. Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis in a four-way for the ROH Tag Team Titles

-Brian Cage, Bishop Kaun, and Toa Liona vs. Master Wato, Ryusuke Taguchi, and Leon Ruffin for the ROH Six-Man Tag Titles

-Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds and John Silver vs. Vincent, Dutch, and Stu Grayson in a Fight Without Honor

-Gravity vs. Komander

-(Pre-Show) Leyla Hirsch vs. Trish Adora

-(Pre-Show) AR Fox vs. Shane Taylor

-(Pre-Show) Action Andretti and Darius Martin vs. JD Drake and Anthony Henry

-(Pre-Show) Josh Woods vs. Tracy Williams

Powell’s POV: The Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view price is is listed as $39.95 on Bleacher Report and DirecTV. The show will be available internationally via FITE TV. Join me for my live review beginning with the pre-show as it streams on YouTube at 6CT/7ET and the main pay-per-view card begins at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).