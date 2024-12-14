First match set for the Raw debut on Netflix

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The first WWE match of the Netflix era is set. Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns will meet in a Tribal Combat match on the January 6 show that will be held in Los Angeles, California at the Intuit Dome.

Powell’s POV: The winner of the match gets the Ula Fala. I speculated before the match was announced that The Rock might leave the first Sikoa vs. Reigns singles match in possession of the Ula Fala. I’d be surprised if Rock isn’t part of the first Raw on Netflix, but there’s no telling what the actual creative plan is.