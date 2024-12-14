TNA Final Resolution results (12/13): Vetter’s review of Nic Nemeth vs. AJ Francis for the TNA Championship, Masha Slamovich vs. Tasha Steelz for the Knockouts Title, former world champion returns

CategoriesImpact PPV Reports MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

TNA Final Resolution

Atlanta, Georgia at Center Stage

Streamed December 13, 2024 on TNA+ and FITE.TV

Tom Hannifan and Matt Rehwoldt provided commentary. The entrance ramp is across from the hard camera; I hate that, as I want to see fans and their reaction to the action. Center Stage has perhaps 15 rows in the risers, and it appears full. (GCW ran this venue last week with a surprisingly small crowd.) The lighting is just so much better than what GCW did a week ago, it’s hard to believe this is the same venue. The entrance ramp is level with the ring.

TNA Final Resolution Pre-Show

1. Leon Slater vs. Johnny Curtis. Leon hit a flip dive to the floor at 1:30. In the ring, Curtis hit a Russian Leg Sweep and took control. Rehwoldt said “This has been the System’s year in TNA,” as Curtis hit a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall. Slater hit a leg lariat and they were both down at 4:00. He hit a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall. Curtis hit a tornado DDT for a nearfall at 5:30. Slater hit a jump-up kick that sent Johnny from the top rope to the floor. Slater then nailed the flip dive over the ring post onto Curtis on the floor, and that popped the crowd with a “holy shit!” chant. However, he missed a 450 Splash. Johnny immediately got a rollup with his feet on the ropes for the cheap pin. Good action.

Johnny Curtis defeated Leon Slater at 7:06.

* Gia Miller was backstage and said Alexander Hammerstone is injured and cannot compete tonight. Jake Something walked up; Gia asked him if he found a replacement. Jake got irate and said he can do anything on his own.

2. Frankie Kazarian vs. Jonathon Gresham. This is a first-time-ever singles match. Frankie insisted he be introduced as “the king of TNA” and he immediately stomped on Gresham. Gresham tried to tie Kazarian in an Octopus in the ropes. Kazarian hit a legdrop in the ropes at 1:30. He hit a suplex and kept Gresham grounded. He hit a back suplex for a nearfall at 3:30, then he locked in a Crossface Chickenwing. Gresham tied him in a mid-ring Octopus at 6:00, but Frankie eventually got to the ropes. Kazarian did a slingshot to bring Gresham into the ring, and Frankie hit a stunner for a nearfall at 8:00. Kazarian went back to the Chickenwing. Frankie got a rollup with his feet on the ropes, and Rehwoldt pointed out we almost had the same finish as the opener. Kazarian got the Chickenwing on a third time, and this time Gresham tapped out. Good action.

Frankie Kazarian defeated Jonathon Gresham at 9:11

* KC Navarro and AJ Francis were shown entering the venue, then we saw Nic Nemeth walking the concourse.

TNA Final Resolution Main Show

1. Moose vs. Kushida for the TNA X Division title. Kushida immediately hit some spin kicks to the thigh. Moose charged and hit his shoulder in the corner. They went to the floor, where Moose swung Kushida into the ring steps, then slammed him onto the ring apron at 1:30. The ref got to the nine-count but Moose stopped the count! (Yes, Kushida nearly lost in under three minutes. I hate that.) Instead, Moose went to the floor and charged, but Kushida moved, and Moose crashed into the ring steps, then Kushida slammed Moose’s arm on the ring steps. In the ring, Kushida worked over the damaged left arm. Moose hit a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall at 4:30. Moose hit a uranage for a nearfall, but he sold the pain in his arm and shoulder.

Kushida hit a dropkick on the knee, then he slammed Moose head-first into the middle turnbuckle, then he hit a Small Package Driver for a nearfall at 7:30. They got up and traded chops. Kushida hit some spin kicks to the arm. Moose hit a headbutt. Moose leapt off the top rope but Kushida caught him and applied the Hoverboard Lock! Moose reached the ropes at 9:30. Kushida hit an enzuigiri. Moose hit a dropkick to the back, then a spear for the pin. Good match but jeez I hate that Moose saved Kushida from losing via countout in under three minutes.

Moose defeated Kushida to retain the TNA X Division at 10:50.

* Gia Miller interviewed AJ Francis backstage. “It’s the biggest moment of my career,” Francis said. “I have never wanted anything more than to be the world champion, and I’m going to do it tonight.”

2. “The Rascalz” Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz vs. Jake Something vs. PCO and Sami Callihan in a three-way tag. Again, Hammerstone has suffered an undisclosed injury. Sami and Wentz opened, and Callihan hit a clothesline. Zack hit a headscissors takedown on Jake; Jake hit his running body block on Wentz. Jake hit running shoulder tackles on the Rascalz. The Rascalz hit some team offense on PCO, but PCO hit a double clothesline on them at 3:00. Sami dropped Trey throat-first on the top rope and hit an Air Raid Crash. Hannifan asked about the “mysterious 23 we’ve been seeing.” PCO hit a backbreaker over his knee on Trey at 5:00. Wentz got a hot tag, as did Jake. Zachary hit a series of kicks and a German Suplex. Trey hit a superkick on Sami, then Miguel dove onto everyone on the floor at 7:30.

Sami tossed Wentz to the floor onto everyone. Sami teased he was going to dive! Instead, he ordered PCO to do a dive! PCO hit a top-rope Moonsault onto the three opponents on the floor, and this got a massive pop. In the ring, Sami hit a stunner on Jake. PCO hit a Michinoku Driver on Trey. Wentz hit a running Shooting Star Press. Jake hit a standing powerbomb on Wentz, then he hit one on Trey, dropping him on Wentz at 9:30! Jake hit a powerbomb on Callihan. He hit one on PCO! But PCO immediately sat up and stood up! They traded punches. Trey hit a flipping axe kick on both of them. The Rascalz hit stereo superkicks. Wentz hit a doublestomp on Jake’s collarbone, and Trey rolled up Jake for the pin. High-energy match and pretty flawless for all the spots they pulled off here, too.

Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz defeated Jake Something and PCO and Sami Callihan at 11:02.

* The lights went out! A voice said “it’s just a number” over and over. The lights came on, and nothing happened. The crowd chanted, “What was that?” I thought we were going to find out tonight…

* Backstage, Eric Young and Steve Maclin spoke. If Maclin wins tonight, he’s getting a world title shot! Young noted he doesn’t have a match; he’s there to make sure the Northern Armory doesn’t interfere.

3. Ace Austin vs. Trent Seven. Ace hit some quick offense at the bell so Trent went to the floor to regroup. Back in the ring, Seven whipped Ace into the corner and took control. Seven hit a scoop bodyslam for a nearfall at 2:30. Rehwoldt said the way Seven beat up Mike Bailey “got people talking.” Trent kept him grounded. He ripped apart a T-shirt and was booed. He hit a Burning Hammer onto the ring apron at 9:00! He got a nearfall back in the ring. Seven hit a swinging side slam for a nearfall, and he was frustrated. Ace hit a spinning heel kick to the face! Ace couldn’t hit the (Chris Bey finisher) Art of Finesse. Trent hit the Seven-Star Lariat and another slam but again couldn’t get the pin. Trent went for another Burning Hammer, but Ace hit a DDT, then the Art of Finesse, then The Fold, for the pin. Good finishing sequence.

Ace Austin defeated Trent Seven at 12:38.

* Footage from the pre-show matches aired. Kazarian then boasted backstage.

4. Jordynne Grace vs. Rosemary. They immediately traded punches. Rosemary applied a Tarantula in the ropes and snapped Grace’s arm across the top rope. Rosemary got a nearfall at 2:00 and punched at the damaged arm and shoulder. They brawled to the floor, with Rosemary still in charge. In the ring, Grace slammed Rosemary’s head on the apron at 6:00. Grace nailed an Air Raid Crash for a nearfall, then a Mark Henry Slam, but she missed a Vader Bomb. Rosemary did a spear but Grace “absorbed it.” Rosemary came off the ropes but Grace caught her with a hard punch; that looked stiff. Rosemary applied a sleeper on the entrance ramp at 8:00, but Jordynne powered out.

Rosemary ran down the entrance ramp and hit a spear through the ropes on Grace. Grace nailed the Muscle Buster, but the ref was pulled from the ring! A masked individual in a thick jacket beat up Grace. The person hopped in the ring, mounted Grace, and repeatedly punched her, then hit a DDT. The person removed the thick jacket (which hid her curves and the fact it was a woman) and it was Tessa Blanchard! She was loudly booed. “Has hell frozen over?!” Rehwoldt asked. GOOD for Hannifan for saying “the rumors are true.” (No point in pretending we didn’t all hear Tessa was showing up.)

Jordyne Grace vs. Rosemary went to a no contest at 10:00.

* Gia Miller tried to interview Tessa backstage. Tessa said she helped build the company, and she shoved Gia in the face and stormed off. Eric Young joined commentary.

5. Mike Santana vs. Steve Maclin vs. Josh Alexander vs. Joe Hendry in a four-way to become No. 1 contender to the TNA World Championship. The action immediately went to the floor. Maclin hit some clotheslines on Alexander. Hendry and Josh traded offense, with Hendry hitting a standing powerbomb. Santana hit an enzuigiri on Maclin at 2:30. Hendry hit a delayed vertical suplex on Maclin. Maclin dove through the ropes onto Josh. This match is hot and probably should have been the main event! In the ring, Josh hit a series of German Suplexes on Maclin. Maybe 7-10 in a row? Josh stomped on Hendy’s leg and kept him grounded. Hendry sidestepped Josh’s missile dropkick. Hannifan said “it’s reminiscent of another Joe.” Santana and Josh stood in the center of the ring and traded forearm strikes at 8:30.

Josh hit a flying knee on Santana’s head for a nearfall, then a high back suplex. Josh nailed a German Suplex on Maclin on the entrance ramp at 10:30, earning a “Holy shit!” chant. Steve was down on the ramp. In the ring, Santana hit his kip-up stunner on Josh. Those two traded blows on the ropes in the corner, until Hendry and Maclin got back in, and Santana hit a top-rope Blockbuster, and everyone was down at 12:30. Hendry and Santana now traded chops and forearms, with Joe hitting a fallaway slam. Santana hit a Death Valley Driver on Maclin for a nearfall. Josh put Santana in a Torture Rack and spun him to the mat for a nearfall at 14:30. Joe hit a second-rope fallaway slam on Josh. Santana dove through the ropes onto Josh. Hendry dove over the top rope onto all of them at 16:00.

We got a loud “This is awesome!” chant. In the ring, Maclin and Hendry hit stereo clotheslines. On the floor, Josh zip-tied Santana to a gate! (Josh struggled to do this.) In the ring, Maclin hit a spear as Joe was tied upside down in the corner. Josh jumped in the ring and hit a low blow on Maclin. Hendry nailed the Standing Ovation (chokeslam-type move to the sternum) and pinned Alexander. This was a blast; the crowd was into all four and it felt like any of them could have won.

Joe Hendry defeated Josh Alexander, Steve Maclin, and Mike Santana in a four-way in 18:21 to become No. 1 contender to the TNA World Championship.

* A video package on Chris Bey aired, with some childhood photos to go with in-ring footage. However, there were no updates on his health, condition, long-term prognosis, etc.

* Backstage, Nic Nemeth talked about his match with AJ Francis later.

6. Masha Slamovich vs. Tasha Steelz (w/Alisha Edwards) in a Falls Count Anywhere’ match for the TNA Knockouts Title. Before introductions, Santino Marella came out and he chastised Alisha for returning to ringside when she had been ejected during a recent match. So, Santino ordered she be banned from the building! He threatened to fire her if she stepped even a toenail back into the building. He also called for extra security to come out. However, Tasha attacked to start the match. Masha hit a kick to the spine for a nearfall at 1:00. They went to the floor, where Tasha suplexed Masha onto the steel ring steps! Ouch! In the ring, Steelz was in charge, hitting some chops and a running European Uppercut in the corner.

Steelz hit a DDT from the apron to the floor and got a nearfall at 5:30 on the thin mat at ringside. Steelz hit a second-rope superplex to the mat and they were both down. Masha hit a Helluva Kick in the corner, then her rolling Koppo Kick for a nearfall at 8:00. Steelz nailed a stunner on the metal ramp to the ring and got a nearfall. The ref put on gloves but I don’t see blood yet; right on cue, Hannifan said Masha has a cut on her elbow. Steelz got another nearfall on the stage at 11:30. Tasha kept slamming Masha’s head into the ramp, and they traded headbutts. Tasha went to springboard off the ropes, but Masha caught her with a jumping knee! Masha immediately hit the White Knight Driver (piledriver) on the metal rampway for the pin. Good brawl.

Masha Slamovich defeated Tasha Steelz in a Falls Count Anywhere match to retain the Knockouts Title at 12:34.

7. Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy vs. “The System” Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers in a Tables Match for the TNA Tag Team Titles. All four brawled at the bell. Jeff hit the Poetry In Motion splash. Matt hit a standing neckbreaker. Matt shoved Jeff at 1:30 and told him to “get the tables!” “Somewhere, Bully Ray and Devon are smiling,” Hannifan said. They set up a table in the ring, and Matt hit a Twist of Fate on Myers. The Hardys were setting up to put him through the table, but Edwards made the save. The crowd loudly chanted “F— the System!” and Rehwoldt responded, “Keep it classy, Atlanta!” Matt hit a superplex on Myers, but Edwards moved the table before they landed.

Myers hit a spear on Matt and The System worked him over as Jeff was down on the floor. They splashed Matt Hardy through a table at 5:12, but the match is continuing, as both team members must go through a table. Eddie started arguing with fans at ringside, as the heels now beat up Jeff on the floor. The crowd was loudly swearing again; if this was a WWE TV event, this would be muted. They set up to put Jeff through a table, but Matt made the save. Matt hit a Twist of Fate off the stage to the floor that put Myers through a table at 8:35, earning a “holy shit!” chant. Eddie and Jeff continued to brawl at ringside as the other two were still down.

Eddie got in the face of a fan, who playfully slapped Eddie in the face at 11:00, so Eddie hit the fan back a bit harder. The crowd chanted “you f—ed up!” as the fan was escorted from the building for touching Edwards. In the ring, Jeff hit a Whisper in the Wind’ top-rope splash on Eddie. On the floor, Myers hit a low blow on Matt, then he got in the ring and helped Eddie beat up Jeff. The action spilled to the floor again. The Hardys set up some tables on the floor. Jeff stood on top of a ledge in the stands, ripped off his shirt, and hit a Swanton Bomb onto Eddie, perhaps 15 feet below, with them both crashing through a table to end the match.

Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy defeated Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards in a Tables Match to retain the TNA Tag Team titles at 16:50.

8. Nic Nemeth vs. AJ Francis (w/KC Navarro) for the TNA World Title. Hannifan once again said Francis didn’t earn this title shot, he “talked his way into it.” Nemeth hit a headbutt at the bell, then a superkick for a nearfall! He jumped on AJ’s back and applied a sleeper, but Francis shrugged him off, and AJ hit a shoulder tackle. Kazarian walked to ringside in 1:30, holding a trophy but he was NOT dressed to wrestle. Francis slammed Nemeth on the ring apron and got a nearfall in the ring. Nic went for a bodyslam, but his back gave out and Francis collapsed onto Nic for a nearfall. Nemeth hit a standing powerbomb out of the corner for a nearfall at 5:00.

Nemeth hit his series of elbow drops to the chest. He hit some clotheslines that staggered Francis, then a DDT, and this time he hit the bodyslam at 7:30. KC grabbed Nemeth and dropped him throat-first on the top rope, allowing Francis to nail a spear for a nearfall. Francis hit a Vader Bomb; Nemeth put his foot on the ropes but KC pushed it off. The ref saw it and ejected Navarro at 10:00. Nemeth nailed the Danger Zone (Zigzag!) for a nearfall. Francis missed a moonsault, and Nemeth immediately hit a Fame-asser legdrop for a nearfall. Francis hit a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall at 13:00.

Francis hit a chokeslam, but Nemeth immediately rolled to the ropes to avoid being pinned. They went onto the ramp. Francis tossed Nemeth from the ramp and back into the ring; he made a cocky one-footed cover for a nearfall at 14:30. Nemeth hit a second Fame-asser, a superkick, and another Danger Zone for the clean pin. Navarro immediately ran down the ramp and attacked Nemeth. The heels beat up Nemeth until Hendry ran to the ring and made the save and cleared the ring. Nemeth and Hendry had a little tug-of-war over the title belt before Hendry let go, and Nemeth hoisted the belt above his head. They jawed a bit as the show faded to black.

Nic Nemeth defeated AJ Francis to retain the TNA World Title at 15:13.

Final Thoughts: I loved the four-way. I thought there was an even 45%-45% chance that Santana or Hendry were winning that match, and about a 10% chance that Maclin was winning. Yes, as good as Josh Alexander is, he’s had his match against Nemeth. So, this was a thrilling match to watch because all four are such good workers, and there was genuine suspense over the outcome. On the flip side, I never once thought Tasha Steelz was winning, but I’ll still give Masha-Tasha second. The tag title match was an inspired brawl and takes third. The main event was fine; not great but certainly not terrible. It went as expected.