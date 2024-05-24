TNA Impact preview: The card for Thursday’s show

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s TNA Impact television show.

-Ace Austin vs. Chris Bey

-Jonathan Gresham vs. Sami Callihan

-Mike Santana vs. Steve Maclin

-Joe Hendry vs. Eddie Edwards

-Gail Kim conducts a sit-down interview with Gisele Shaw

Powell’s POV: A nice lineup. TNA Impact airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET. The same night replay is back at 10CT/11ET. John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are available on Fridays along with my TNA Impact Hit List and exclusive audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).