AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for Wednesday’s show

August 5, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-AEW American Champion MJF vs. Kyle Fletcher in an eliminator match

-Bryan Danielson vs. Jeff Jarrett in an anything goes match with Ricky Steamboat as a special guest

-Katsuyori Shibata vs. Bryan Keith

Powell’s POV: Dynamite will be live from Winston-Salem, North Carolina at LJVM Coliseum. Join me for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesdays on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews of Dynamite are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).

