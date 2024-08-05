TNA Impact preview: The card for Thursday’s show

CategoriesImpact News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s TNA Impact television show.

-Jordynne Grace holds an open challenge for the Knockouts Championship

-Kushida vs. Jonathan Gresham

-Joe Hendry in action

-Qualifying matches for the Ultimate X match at TNA Emergence

Powell’s POV: TNA Impact airs Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. AXS replays the show at 10CT/11ET. John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are available on Fridays along with my TNA Impact Hit List and exclusive audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).