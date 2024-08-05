What's happening...

AEW Collision lineup: Texas Bull Rope match set for Saturday’s TNT show

August 5, 2024

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s AEW Collision.

-Thunder Rosa vs. Deonna Purrazzo in a Texas Bull Rope match

Powell’s POV: Collision will be live from Arlington, Texas at Esports Stadium. The show airs at 7CT/8ET on TNT. We are looking for reports or basic results from the taping via dotnetjason@gmail.com. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

