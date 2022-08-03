What's happening...

NXT 2.0 TV rating and viewership for the show headlined by Solo Sikoa vs. Von Wagner, new NXT Women’s Tag Champs crowned

August 3, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 649,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count is up from the 600,000 viewers who watched last week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: This is the fourth week in a row that the viewership count has grown and it was the best viewership total the show has delivered since the June 7 episode. NXT week’s show finished seventh in the Tuesday cable ratings with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.13 rating in the same demo. The August 3, 2021 edition of NXT delivered 520,000 viewers and a 0.10 rating for the second of two shows that were bumped to Syfy due to the Tokyo Olympics.

