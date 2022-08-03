NXT 2.0 TV rating and viewership for the show headlined by Solo Sikoa vs. Von Wagner, new NXT Women’s Tag Champs crowned

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 649,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count is up from the 600,000 viewers who watched last week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: This is the fourth week in a row that the viewership count has grown and it was the best viewership total the show has delivered since the June 7 episode. NXT week’s show finished seventh in the Tuesday cable ratings with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.13 rating in the same demo. The August 3, 2021 edition of NXT delivered 520,000 viewers and a 0.10 rating for the second of two shows that were bumped to Syfy due to the Tokyo Olympics.