WWE Priority Pass package details for WrestleMania 39

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release to promote Priority Pass packages for WrestleMania 39.

On Location, the official fan hospitality provider of WWE, is the exclusive destination for WrestleMania 39 all-inclusive ticket packages for the two-day event on April 1-2, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. WWE Priority Pass is the only way to secure ringside seats to WrestleMania prior to the general ticket on-sale next Friday, August 12. Find out more information about WWE Priority Pass packages here.

A limited number of the top-tier packages remain available and are the only way to guarantee a front row seat today to WrestleMania. Also included is the most robust offering in history of WWE’s all-inclusive ticket packages, including a selection of private event transportation, an exclusive backstage experience, an evening event with a WWE Superstar and an excursion at Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Brewery or Mattel’s Design Studio where WWE’s Action Figures have been developed for over a decade.

Five tiers of ticket packages are available and offer a range of seat location options from ringside seats to 400-level. Gold, Champion and Elite Packages all include weekend access to the WWE Priority Pass Lounge and all-inclusive pre-event hospitality with Superstar appearances. Included in every package is a limited-edition souvenir and credential, a dedicated VIP entrance to SoFi Stadium, and an exclusive VIP checkout for merchandise at the Official WWE Superstore.

WWE announced on Tuesday that the company will host a WrestleMania Launch Party at SoFi Stadium on Thursday, August 11, on the eve of the general ticket on-sale on Friday, August 12. The free event will feature live in-ring matches with WWE Superstars and celebrity appearances. Among those in attendance will be Snoop Dogg, JoJo Siwa, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, in addition to Superstars Seth “Freakin” Rollins, The Miz, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, The Usos, Theory and more.

Powell’s POV: The lowest two-night ticket package with a priority pass starts at $675 for seats in the 200-44 level and goes up to $7,250 for floor seats with a priority pass. There’s also a higher tier listed as the “elite” package that includes ringside seating, but the price is not listed.