WWE Crown Jewel lineup: The updated lineup for the Saudi Arabia event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Crown Jewel event that will be held Thursday, October 21 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at Mohammed Abdu Arena on the Boulevard.

-Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship.

-Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair in a Triple Threat for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

-Big E vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship.

-Goldberg vs. Bobby Lashley in a No Holds Barred match.

-Edge vs. Seth Rollins in a Hell in a Cell match.

-Randy Orton and Riddle vs. AJ Styles and Omos for the Raw Tag Team Titles.

-The finals of the King of the Ring tournament.

-The finals of the Queen’s Crown tournament.

Powell’s POV: WWE added the Hell in a Cell match and announced that the tournament finals will be held at Crown Jewel since our last update. The main card is listed as starting 11CT/noonET and will stream on Peacock and internationally on WWE Network.