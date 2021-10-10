Impact Wrestling Knockouts Knockdown results: New additions revealed in a video package, tournament for a shot at the Knockouts Championship, Shannon “Daffney” Spruill Memorial Monster’s Ball match

CategoriesImpact PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling Knockouts Knockdown

Nashville, Tennessee at Skyway Studios

Streamed October 9, 2021 on Impact Plus

1. Rachael Ellering defeated Lady Frost by pinfall in a tournament match.

2. Chelsea Green defeated Renee Michelle in a tournament match.

3. Mercedes Martinez defeated Brandi Lauren in a tournament match.

4. Tasha Steelz defeated Jamie Senegal in a tournament match.

5. Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo (w/Matthew Rehwoldt) defeated Masha Slamovich in a non-title match. It was a Pick Your Poison match with Mickie James selecting Slamovich as Purrazzo’s opponent.

6. Mercedes Martinez defeated Rachael Ellering in the tournament semifinals.

7. Tasha Steelz defeated Chelsea Green in the tournament semifinals.

8. Savannah Evans defeated Alisha Edwards, Jordynne Grace, and Kimber Lee in a four-way Shannon “Daffney” Spruill Memorial Monster’s Ball match.

9. Mercedes Martinez defeated Tasha Steelz to win the tournament for a future shot at the Knockouts Championship.

10. “Decay” Havok and Rosemary (w/Black Taurus, Crazzy Steve) defeated “The Influence” Madison Rayne and Tenille Dashwood (w/Kaleb) to retain the Knockouts Tag Titles.

A video aired to tout that The IInspiration (formerly The IIconics Peyton Royce and Billie Kay) are coming to Impact.