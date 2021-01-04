NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 Night One Polls: Vote for best match and grade the overall show

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 Day One: Vote for the best match

Tetsuya Naito vs. Kota Ibushi for the IWGP Heavyweight and IWGP Intercontinental Championships

Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. The Great-O-Khan

Kenta vs. Satoshi Kojima for the IWGP U.S. Title right to challenge contract

Zack Sabre Jr. and Taichi vs. Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa for the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Titles

Hiromu Takahashi vs. El Phantasmo for a shot at the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Title