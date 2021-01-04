WWE Raw (live coverage tonight), Powell’s Q&A audio show, Jim Ross, Jim Powers, Chris Kanyon, New Jack, La Parka II

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live from Tropicana Field in Tampa, Florida and features the Raw Legends Night theme. Join me for live coverage as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Jim Powers (James Manley) is 63 today.

-The late Chris Kanyon (Christopher Klucsarits) was born on January 4, 1970. He took his own life following a long battle with bipolar disorder on April 2, 2010.

-The late La Parka II (Jesus Alfonso Huerta Escoboza) was born on January 4, 1966. He died on January 11, 2020 due to injuries suffered in the ring.

-AEW play-by-play voice Jim Ross turned 69 on Sunday.

-New Jack (Jerome Young) turned 58 on Sunday.