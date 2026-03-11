Girl Fight Wrestling “Your Lost Valentine” results: Vetter’s review of Athena vs. Vert Vixen, Billie Starkz vs. Emily Jaye vs. Lili Ruiz vs. Allie Albright for the Girl Fight Title, Jada Stone vs. Killer Kelly

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Girl Fight Wrestling “Your Lost Valentine”

February 15, 2026, in New Albany, Indiana, at Our Lady of Perpetual Hops Brewery

Released March 10, 2026, via Independentwrestling.tv

The brewery equipment is visible in the background. The venue has a really high ceiling, and it was well-lit. The crowd was maybe 150. Apparently, every job here, from ring announcer to referee, is held by a woman. Billie Starkz is apparently the promoter as well. Just Jay and Jess BeesKnees provided commentary. New Albany is on the Kentucky border in the Louisville metro area.

* This is a pretty loaded roster. Everyone came to the ring together to open the show and take a group picture.

1. Rachel Armstrong vs. Maya World. Rachel is about 5’1″, and she’s giving up some size and weight. Standing switches to open, and they are closer in height than I guessed. They immediately traded rollups and had a standoff. They traded chops, and Maya hit an armdrag. Rachel hit a huracanrana and a dropkick at 3:00, then she dove through the ropes onto Maya. In the ring, Maya hit a running one-footed dropkick for a nearfall, and she tied up Rachel on the mat. Maya switched to a crossface hold and cranked back on Rachel’s head; Rachel rolled her over for a nearfall at 6:00.

Maya hit a back suplex, and they were both down. Maya missed a second-rope moonsault. Rachel fired up and hit some flying punches and a Buzzsaw Kick and a DDT for a nearfall at 8:00. Maya hit a rolling cannonball in the corner and another back suplex for a nearfall. The crowd chanted for local favorite Armstrong. Rachel hit a mid-ring Sliced Bread for a nearfall at 10:00. She went for a 450 Splash, but Maya got her knees up. Maya immediately hit a running knee to the jaw for the pin. Good action.

Maya World defeated Rachel Armstrong at 10:27.

2. Billie Starkz vs. Emily Jaye vs. Lili Ruiz vs. Allie Albright in a four-way for the Girl Fight Title. Allie is the only new face for me, as I have seen her just once before, in Hooligan Championship Wrestling last May — she has long, straight, dark hair halfway down her back. This was just her 48th match, according to cagematch.net records. I see I made a comparison to Little Mean Kathleen in my review of that show, and I’ll stick with that. They all opened in a test of strength. Emily clocked Lili and mocked Lili’s dance moves. Lili hit a shotgun dropkick on Allie and an enzuigiri on Emily. Lili hit a huracanrana on Billie, who flew into Emily at 2:00.

Emily hit a running knee and a bulldog on Allie for a nearfall. Billie tripped Emily, pulled her to the floor, and pushed her into the ring post. Billie slammed Allie on the ring apron. In the ring, Billie hit a series of punches on Allie at 4:00 as the crowd counted along. She hit a Flatliner on Ruiz for a nearfall. Emily hit a DDT on Billie for a nearfall. Billie hit a snap suplex on Jaye, then she stomped on Allie. Billie hit running Facewash kicks on each opponent in different corners at 6:00. Allie clotheslined Emily in a corner, and she hit a second-rope crossbody block on everyone.

They all got up and traded punches. Allie hit some running knees in the corners, and a neckbreaker on Billie for a nearfall at 8:30. Lili hit a spinebuster on Emily. She hit a DVD on Albright, dropping her onto Emily. Emily hit a Frankensteiner on Billie, and a stunner on Allie for a nearfall, but Lili made the save. Billie hit a jumping Tombstone piledriver on Jaye for the pin. Good action throughout.

Billie Starkz defeated Emily Jaye, Allie Albright, and Lili Ruiz in a four-way to retain the Girl Fight Title at 10:09.

3. Jada Stone vs. Killer Kelly. Jada gave up a lot of size and weight. Kelly crawled over to Jada and bit her butt, then chased her around in and out of the ring. Standing switches and basic reversals early on. Jada hit a headscissors takedown and a running back elbow in the corner at 2:30. She hit a standing moonsault for a nearfall. Kelly hit a flying forearm to the back of the head, then some knee lifts to the sternum and a running Penalty Kick for a nearfall.

They briefly fought on the floor, and Kelly got a nearfall back in the ring at 5:30. Kelly hit a delayed vertical suplex for a nearfall. Jada fired up and it some clotheslines, but she missed a moonsault. Kelly trapped Jada’s arms and hit a few headbutts, then a suplex into the corner at 7:00. Kelly hit a hesitation dropkick in the corner for a nearfall. Jada was short on a superkick. She hit a second-rope missile dropkick. Jada hit a dropkick as Kelly was in the Tree of Woe at 9:00. Jada did a double backflip-into-a-stunner for the pin! Solid action.

Jada Stone defeated Killer Kelly at 9:17.

4. “The Collab” Laynie Luck and Shazza McKenzie vs. “Pretty Empowered” Kylie Alexa and Kenzie Paige. I’ve seen the Collab team up now in at least three different states. Shazza and Paige opened. Kenzie’s hair is much darker today than her younger sister’s, as Kylie is blonde here. Basic standing switches early on, and Shazza got some quick rollups. Shazza hit a basement dropkick for a nearfall. Laynie tagged in at 2:00, and they hit stereo basement dropkicks on Kenzie. The Collab hit team buttbumps in the corner on both PE for a nearfall.

Pretty Empowered hit stereo double stomps on The Collab on the ring apron. They began working over Shazza in their corner. Kylie hit a buttbump in the ropes. Shazza hit a huracanrana, and she made the hot tag to Laynie at 7:30, who hit clotheslines and an enzuigiri. Luck hit a suplex on Kylie, then a Magic Screw neckbreaker for a nearfall. Kylie hit a German Suplex on Shazza, then a running knee to the face for a believable nearfall at 9:00.

Pretty Empowered hit a neckbreaker move on Shazza, and suddenly all four were down. They all got up and traded forearm strikes. Laynie dropped Kylie’s stomach across Shazza’s knees at 11:00. Kylie hit a powerbomb on Shazza. Laynie hit a double stomp on Kenzie’s stomach. Kylie got a flash rollup on Shazza for what appeared to be a clean pin. Good action.

“Pretty Empowered” Kylie Alexa and Kenzie Paige defeated “The Collab” Shazza McKenzie and Laynie Luck at 11:55.

5. Ashlyn Alexander vs. Rachael Ellering. I’ve compared Ashlyn’s size and power to Piper Niven’s. They shook hands before locking up, and they twisted each other’s left arms. I think Rachael was wearing a WNBA warm-up outfit. Ashlyn hit a rolling cannonball and a basement dropkick for a nearfall at 2:30. Rachael hit a flying back elbow and some heavy chops. (These are clearly the most powerful women on this show.) Rachael hit a big senton at 4:00, then another for a nearfall.

Ashlyn hit a splash in the corner. She hit a series of forearm strikes and chops. Ashlyn hit a Samoan Drop at 6:00, and that popped the crowd. She hit a sliding crossbody block as Rachael was against the ropes for a nearfall. Alexander hit a back suplex for a nearfall. Ellering picked her up and dropped her. Rachael tied her in a Stretch Plum and cranked on the arm, and Alexander tapped out. Good brawl.

Rachel Ellering defeated Ashlyn Alexander at 8:01.

6. Athena (w/Billie Starkz) vs. Vert Vixen. I still consider Vert to be the best unsigned U.S.-based female talent. Athena said a few remarks about this all-women’s event, and the crowd chanted “Thank you, Billie!” They locked up and immediately traded quick rollups on the mat and had a standoff. Athena rolled to the floor at 1:00 to regroup. Back in the ring, Athena slapped her in the face and rolled right back to the floor. In the ring, Vert hit an elbow drop to the back and got a nearfall at 2:30.

Vert hit a chop that dropped Athena and had her clutching at her chest, and Athena again stalled on the floor. They traded blows on the apron, and they looped the ring as they fought at ringside. In the ring, Athena hit some chops and a running forearm in the corner and got a nearfall at 6:00. Vert nailed some forearm strikes. Athena hit a German Suplex for a nearfall. Vert hit an enzuigiri for a nearfall at 8:00. Athena hit a crossbody block for a nearfall.

They traded some blows while on their knees, then while standing. Vert hit a Michinoku Driver, and they were both down. Vert hit a Mafia Kick and an Exploder Suplex at 10:00, and she was fired up. She nailed a Helluva Kick. Vert hit a springboard Disaster Kick for a nearfall, and she tied her in a Sharpshooter; the crowd taunted Athena to tap out. Vert hit a clothesline for a nearfall. Athena hit a series of kneelifts to the jaw at 12:30. then a stiff kick to the spine and a senton for a nearfall.

Athena hit a Pedigree faceplant for a nearfall, and she jawed with the ref. The ref barked back at her, so Athena clocked the ref at 14:00! The crowd booed, and Athena laughed. Athena slammed Vert’s head repeatedly into the mat. Vert hit a second-rope superplex and a brainbuster for a visual pin. The ref crawled over but only made a two-count. Vert hit an Alex Shelley-style Shellshock swinging faceplant for a nearfall at 16:00.

Athena kipped up and hit a superkick. Athena hit a double-kneedrop to the ribs, and she went to the top rope, but Vert cut her off, and they fought on the ropes. Athena hit a powerbomb for a nearfall at 17:30, and we got a “Fight forever!” chant. They traded rollups. Vert pulled Athena to her feet, but Athena immediately clocked her with a forearm strike, collapsed on Vert, and got the pin! That was really sharp.

Athena defeated Vert Vixen at 18:45.

Final Thoughts: A really strong show that is well worth checking out. A really good main event was easily the best here, and the Collab-Pretty Empowered was good for second place. The commentary team was fine… but if I had a nickel for every time one of them said “okay,” I’d have several dollars. The show clocked in at just under two hours.