WWE PLEs to stream on Netflix in Germany starting next month

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Wednesday to announce that Netflix will stream premium live events in Germany starting April 1.

Berlin, March 11, 2026 – Starting April 1, 2026, Netflix will exclusively broadcast WWE Premium Live Events (PLE) in Germany – available with German commentary live and on demand.

All WWE Premium Live events will not only be streamed live, but will also be available to Netflix members in Germany in all languages available on the service as part of the SVOD offering – including the original live audio version with German commentators Calvin Knie and Tim Haber.

WrestleMania 42, the biggest WWE event of the year, kicks off WWE Premium Live Events on Netflix in Germany in April. The event will be broadcast live from Las Vegas on April 18 and 19 and will feature WWE Superstars including Roman Reigns, CM Punk, “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Rhea Ripley, Jade Cargill, Stephanie Vaquer, Liv Morgan and many more.

Starting April 2026, WWE Premium Live Events will also be available in all languages available on the service, including German live-commentary, for Netflix members in Austria.

Powell’s POV: WWE Network is shutting down on April 1 once streaming rights deals in Germany, Austria, Italy, and Switzerland have expired. ProSieben MAXX extended its deal with WWE in 2023 and will reportedly continue to broadcast Raw, Smackdown, and NXT through March 2028.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)