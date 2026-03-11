What's happening...

AEW Dynamite in San Jose, WWE Evolve, last week’s Dynamite and Collision grades, Robbie Brookside, “Pitbull” Gary Wolfe, Jonny Fairplay

March 11, 2026

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite will be live from San Jose, California, at the San Jose Civic Center. The show features MJF and Hangman Page in a press conference for their AEW World Championship match at Sunday’s AEW Revolution. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as the show is simulcast tonight on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-WWE Evolve streams tonight on Tubi at 7CT/8ET. Chris Vetter’s reviews are available after the show airs.

-Jake Barnett gave last week’s AEW Dynamite a C+ grade during his same-night audio review. I gave the show a B- grade.

-Will Pruett gave Saturday’s AEW Collision an A- grade. I gave it a B grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-WWE trainer Robbie Brookside (Robbie Brooks) is 60. He is the father of TNA wrestler Xia Brookside.

-“Pitbull” Gary Wolfe is 59.

-Pinball enthusiast Jonny Fairplay is 52. In addition to co-hosting our post-WWE premium live event and AEW pay-per-view Pro Wrestling Boom podcasts, he also runs his own reality television podcast network at RealityAfterShow.com.

