NXT TV preview: Three title matches and Booker T Appreciation Night advertised for Tuesday in Houston

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Jacy Jayne vs. Sol Ruca vs. Zaria in a Triple Threat for the NXT Women’s Championship

-Tatum Paxley vs. Izzi Dame in a steel cage match for the NXT Women’s North American Championship

-Fallon Henley vs. Wren Sinclair for the WWE Women’s Speed Championship

-Hank Walker and Tank Ledger vs. two members of Birthright (Charlie Dempsey, Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, Uriah Connors, Lexis King) in an opening round tournament match for a shot at the NXT Tag Team Titles at Stand & Deliver

-“Vanity Project” Jackson Drake, Brad Baylor, and Ricky Smokes vs. El Grande Americano, Bravo, and Rayo in a six-man tag

-Booker T Appreciation Night

Powell’s POV: Tuesday’s NXT episode will be live from Houston, Texas, at 713 Music Hall. Join John Moore for his NXT live reviews as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW (and Netflix internationally) at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).