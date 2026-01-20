WWE Unreal season two, NXT TV coverage, last week’s NXT grade, Firebreaker Chip, Tony DeVito, Joy Giovanni, Karl Anderson

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The second season of WWE Unreal will premiere today on Netflix. All five 50-minute episodes will be released simultaneously.

-NXT will be live tonight from Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center. The show features Ethan Page vs. Elio LeFleur for the NXT North American Championship. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-WWE is holding a live event today in Brussels, Belgium, at Forest National, with the following advertised matches: No matches are advertised on the venue’s website. This is the final date of the European tour. We are looking for reports or basic results via dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-John Moore gave last week’s NXT television show a C+ grade during his same-night audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Firebreaker Chip (Curtis Thompson) is 63.

-Tony DeVito is 54.

-Joy Giovanni is 48.

-Karl Anderson (Chad Allegra) is 46.