NXT TV preview: Wrestler debuting in a title match, qualifiers for the ladder match to crown the new NXT Champion

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Ethan Page vs. Elio LeFleur for the NXT North American Championship

-Sean Legacy vs. Eli Knight in a qualifying match for the six-way ladder match for the vacant NXT Championship

-Josh Briggs vs. Shiloh Hill in a qualifying match for the six-way ladder match for the vacant NXT Championship

-Sol Ruca and Zaria vs. Kendal Grey and Wren Sinclair vs. Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid in a Triple Threat for a shot at the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Titles

Powell’s POV: Ava announced that the six-way ladder match for the vacant NXT Championship will be held on the February 3 edition of NXT. Tuesday’s NXT television show will be live from Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center. Join John Moore for his NXT live reviews as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW (and Netflix internationally) at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).