AEW Dynamite preview: The Maximum Carnage edition

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-MJF vs. ROH Champion Bandido for the AEW World Championship

-Kenny Omega appears

-Darby Allin vs. Pac

-“Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. “GOA” Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun vs. “JetSpeed” Kevin Knight and Mike Bailey vs. Jake Doyle and Mark Davis in a four-way for a shot at the AEW Tag Team Titles

-Kris Statlander, Willow Nightingale, and Harley Cameron vs. “Triangle of Madness” Thekla, Julia Hart, and Skye Blue

Powell’s POV: Dynamite will be live from Phoenix, Arizona, at Arizona Financial Theater. AEW will also be taping Saturday’s Collision. We are looking for reports or basic results via dotnetjason@gmail.com. Jake Barnett has the night off, so join me for this week’s live review as Dynamite is simulcast on TBS and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).