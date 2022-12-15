Willow Nightingale on working with Riho, her desire to team with Dalton Castle

CategoriesAEW News Interview Highlights

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Unrestricted Podcast with Willow Nightingale

Hosts: Tony Schiavone and Aubrey Edwards

Interview available at Omny.fm

On working with Riho: “I really love the dynamic of big and small, like the giant and the tiny person, and I think we both have this very cutesy demeanor to us – but then the part where we differ is our wrestling styles.”

On Dalton Castle: “I think Dalton Castle is the most entertaining like the most charismatic person, and I feel like we could mesh together really well.”

Other topics include her journey to AEW, her AEW debut match against Thunder Rosa, her first AEW Rampage appearance against Red Velvet in the Owen Hart Cup Tournament, how video games got her interested in pro wrestling, why she decided to pursue a wrestling career, and what she learned during her initial run at ROH, her favorite match to date, what she learned from Tony Nese in the short time she trained with him.