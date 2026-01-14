AEW Dynamite and Collision in Phoenix (Collision taping reports needed), WWE Evolve, last week’s Dynamite and Collision grades, Jim Duggan, Gene Snitsky, Matt Riddle, Katana Chance, Cora Jade

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite will be live from Phoenix, Arizona, at Arizona Financial Theater. The show carries the Maximum Carnage theme and is headlined by MJF vs. Bandido for the AEW World Championship. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as the show is simulcast tonight on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-AEW will also be taping Saturday’s Collision tonight in Phoenix. We are looking for reports or basic results via dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-WWE Evolve streams tonight on Tubi at 7CT/8ET. Chris Vetter’s reviews are available after the show airs.

-Jake Barnett gave last week’s AEW Dynamite a C+ grade during his same-night audio review.

-Will Pruett gave Saturday’s AEW Collision a B- grade during his same-night audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Jim Duggan is 72.

-Gene Snitsky (Eugene Snisky) is 56.

-Matt Riddle is 40.

-Katana Chance (Kacy Catanzaro) is 36.

-Cora Jade (Brianna Coda) is 25.