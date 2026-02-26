AEW Collision lineup: Six matches set for Saturday’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s AEW Collision television show.

-Kazuchika Okada and Kyle Fletcher vs. “Top Flight” Dante Martin and Darius Martin

-“The Callis Family” Josh Alexander, Lance Archer, Trent Beretta, and Rocky Romero vs. “The Death Riders” Pac, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, and Daniel Garcia in an eight-man tag

–AEW World Champion MJF speaks

-AEW Women’s Champion Thekla speaks

-Andrade El Idolo vs. Tomohiro Ishii

-Toni Storm vs. Zayda Steel

-Tommaso Ciampa vs. Jay Lethal

-“The Brawling Birds” Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor in action

Powell’s POV: Saturday’s Collision was taped on Wednesday in Denver, Colorado, at Mission Ballroom. The show will be simulcast on TNT and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET (opposite the WWE Elimination Chamber event). Don Murphy’s review will be available after the show airs. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).