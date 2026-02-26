TNA Impact, ROH on HonorClub, Raw, Smackdown, and Impact grades, Sinister Minister, Verne Gagne, Reid Flair

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-TNA Thursday Night Impact was taped on February 14 in Nashville, Tennessee, at The Pinnacle. The show features Mike Santana and Leon Slater vs. Nic Nemeth and Ryan Nemeth. Impact will be simulcast on AMC, AMC+, and TNA+ at 8CT/9ET. John Moore’s Impact reviews are typically available late Thursday night or on Friday. My Impact audio reviews are available on Fridays for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The Ring of Honor show will stream tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET.

-I gave last week’s TNA Impact a C+ grade during my audio review.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with B as the top grade in our post-show poll with 35 percent of the vote. C finished second with 21 percent of the vote. I gave Friday’s WWE Smackdown a B- grade during my same-night audio review.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with B as the top grade in our post-show poll with 35 percent of the vote. A finished second with 27 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade during my same-night audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-“Sinister Minister” Jim Mitchell is 59.

-The late Verne Gagne was born on February 26, 1926. He died at age 89 on April 27, 2015.

-The late Reid Flair (Richard Reid Fliehr) was born on February 26, 1988. He died of a drug overdose at age 25 on March 29, 2013.