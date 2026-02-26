What's happening...

AEW Dynamite preview: Title match scheduled for Wednesday’s show

February 26, 2026

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Thekla vs. Thunder Rosa for the AEW Women’s Championship

Powell’s POV: Dynamite will be live from El Paso, Texas, at Don Haskins Center. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as Dynamite is simulcast Wednesdays on TBS and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).

