AEW Collision lineup: Title match set for Saturday’s show

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s AEW Collision.

-Mercedes Mone vs. Olympia for the CMLL Women’s Championship

Powell’s POV: Saturday’s Collision will be taped on Wednesday in Edinburg, Texas, at Bert Ogden Arena (we are looking for reports or basic results via dotnetjason@gmail.com). Collision will be simulcast on Saturday on TNT and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Don Murphy’s review will be available after the show airs. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).